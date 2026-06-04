Fernando Alonso "optimistic" Aston Martin has fixed cockpit issue for Monaco GP
Aston Martin driver had to quit in Montreal owing to back pain brought on by extreme seating position in the AMR26 chassis
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images
The world championship began 76 years ago, so it's rare indeed for a new reason for a car's retirement to enter the record books. But a withdrawal for back pain induced by seating position – Fernando Alonso's reason for parking his AMR26 in the garage after 23 laps of the Canadian Grand Prix two weeks ago – is more unusual than you might imagine, given the cramped confines of a Formula 1 car's cockpit.
Alonso suffered throughout the weekend in Montreal but the team was unable to improve the situation for him despite modifying the seat. It's understood the issue is a consequence of the seat's position within the car as well as its shape.
"We worked a little bit last week – online meetings, trying to get a different position in the car," said Alonso on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix. "And then on Tuesday, I live here, so it was very easy for me to pass by the garage and work a little bit in the afternoon. And, yeah, we have like four different positions.
"We changed a lot since Canada. So I think I'm very relaxed, optimistic, that the problem of Canada – where I was very uncomfortable with pain – it's not anymore there. We went back nearly to the 2025 seat position. So basically, we are in a known baseline now. It's nothing experimental."
The seat in an F1 car is carefully custom-moulded to the driver's body, based on an initial casting of them sitting in a bag containing a polyurethane foam mixture. This then forms the basis of the carbon composite moulding of the final seat shell.
It's understood that for the AMR26, managing technical partner Adrian Newey pushed for a much more greatly reclined seating position than in previous Aston Martin F1 chassis. This was done to lower the centre of gravity and reduce the tendency of the driver's helmet to generate wake turbulence around the airbox.
Car of Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images
This has been a direction of travel for grand prix car design since the early 1960s, when constructors had to respond to engine size being slashed to 1.5 litres. Among the possibilities unlocked by migrating from spaceframe chassis construction to monocoque was to lean the driver back in the car, creating less of an obstruction to airflow.
Newey himself took this philosophy a step further for his Williams FW17 design in 1995, which raised the driver's legs above hip level so the entire nose cone could be elevated, boosting airflow to the underfloor region. Achieving this required a great amount of detail work around the mandatory crash structures, and came at a cost to comfort because it introduced new pressure points around the hips.
Nevertheless it became the de facto standard seating position because of the performance advantages it conferred.
"There are small differences always in new seats that you make, in new cockpit space," said Alonso. "One or two millimetres of different angle or different pressure point underneath your hip area or whatever, it can press some nerves and then you start losing sensitivity.
"And that was the case. So no, it's not a big change. I think if I sit in the garage in different seats from the last three or four years, I will not notice anything, because they are so similar. But then, after 20 or 30 laps, you can start feeling the difference.
"But as I said, I think that should be resolved now."
Photos from Monaco GP - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Share Or Save This Story
Aston Martin unveils special colour-shifting Monaco GP livery
The reclined seating position that caused Fernando Alonso's Canadian GP retirement
Aston Martin's plans for F1 2026 after upgrade-free Miami
"I think we'll see him this weekend" – Adrian Newey to return to F1 paddock in Monaco
Why Aston Martin hasn’t updated its F1 car since March
What next for Audi and Jonathan Wheatley?
Latest news
Ralf Schumacher marries partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne in St Tropez ceremony
How to watch NASCAR at Michigan: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
Arvid Lindblad explains why "lavish Monaco stereotype" holds no appeal
Audi unveils Nuvolari supercar that could underpin its next GT3 contender
Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco
The best Saturday of the year? Why F1 must accept Monaco for what it is
Why Charles Leclerc signed a Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad
How to simplify the complex subject of F1's electrical rules
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments