Subscribe
Previous / Seven F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull could break in 2023 Next / Steiner: Haas wouldn't have been able to join F1 today amid 11th team talk
Formula 1 News

Ferrari "aligned" with Sainz on future F1 contract talks

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Fred Vasseur says that the Maranello outfit is “aligned” with Carlos Sainz on future contract talks taking place before the end of this season.

Adam Cooper
By:
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, in Parc Ferme after the Sprint

The Spanish driver's current deal extends to the end of 2024, but he has stressed that he wants long-term stability and an early extension of his stay with the team.

As such, he is keen to have his future sorted out by the end of this season.

"I'm not going to lie, I don't like going into my last year of a contract without really knowing where I'm racing the next year," Sainz said in June.

"I went through that process both with Red Bull and Renault, and I know it's not ideal as an athlete, and as a driver. It's just not the right thing. And that's why I have put this winter as a reference to try and figure out my future."

Vasseur agrees that it will be preferable to sort out a deal before the end of this year.

"I think that with Carlos, we are fully aligned," said the Frenchman. "We have [been asked] many times the same question. And we always give the same reply, that we have time to discuss, that we have still 18 months of contract in front of us.

"We both want to start the next season with a clear situation. It means that we have to take action and a decision before the end of this season.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Erik Junius

"We have still four or five months in front of us to decide. But we are fully aligned on this point with Carlos and his management, and we will have the discussion soon."

Meanwhile, Ferrari has been linked with an interest in Lewis Hamilton thanks in large part to the relationship Vasseur established with the British driver when running him in F3 and F2 at ASM and ART in 2005-6.

Hamilton has still not signed a new contract with Mercedes, despite positive noises from team boss Toto Wolff.

However, Vasseur continues to insist that despite the delay in any firm news from the Mercedes camp the seven-time world champion is not on Ferrari's radar.

"Well, I think it's the same situation with Lewis that it was the last 10 years, that they are in discussion," he said.

"I don't know what is the issue, if there is an issue or not. And honestly, I'm not focused at all on this. I'm focused on the development of the team, and the discussion is between Lewis and Toto, and not myself."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Seven F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull could break in 2023

Steiner: Haas wouldn't have been able to join F1 today amid 11th team talk
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker Mercedes F1 car

Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker Mercedes F1 car

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker Mercedes F1 car Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker Mercedes F1 car

Bottas: Sauber F1 will become “more corporate” under Audi

Bottas: Sauber F1 will become “more corporate” under Audi

Formula 1

Bottas: Sauber F1 will become “more corporate” under Audi Bottas: Sauber F1 will become “more corporate” under Audi

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Carlos Sainz More from
Carlos Sainz
Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023

Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023 Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023

Ferrari must accept missing F1 podiums if it cannot achieve more - Sainz

Ferrari must accept missing F1 podiums if it cannot achieve more - Sainz

Formula 1

Ferrari must accept missing F1 podiums if it cannot achieve more - Sainz Ferrari must accept missing F1 podiums if it cannot achieve more - Sainz

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet

Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet

Leclerc urges F1 to host "no more" than 24 races

Leclerc urges F1 to host "no more" than 24 races

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Leclerc urges F1 to host "no more" than 24 races Leclerc urges F1 to host "no more" than 24 races

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Latest news

Makino to sit out Suzuka qualifying after Motegi crash

Makino to sit out Suzuka qualifying after Motegi crash

SGT Super GT
Suzuka II

Makino to sit out Suzuka qualifying after Motegi crash Makino to sit out Suzuka qualifying after Motegi crash

SpeedSeries splits with TV boss

SpeedSeries splits with TV boss

Misc General

SpeedSeries splits with TV boss SpeedSeries splits with TV boss

Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely

Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely

SGT Super GT

Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely

Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers

Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers

SUPC Supercars

Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe