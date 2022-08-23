Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Steiner prefers his F1 drivers have ‘nowhere to hide’ Next / How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman
Formula 1 News

Ferrari: "Wrong" to pin F1 2022 progress on rules headstart

Ferrari thinks it's completely "wrong" to suggest its return to the front of Formula 1 this year is down to it getting a headstart on new rules.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ferrari: "Wrong" to pin F1 2022 progress on rules headstart

After two years without a victory, Ferrari has emerged as a championship challenger this year, with both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz grabbing wins in the first half of the 2022 campaign.

The team was well aware of the opportunities that the new rules reset would offer, as it pushed extra hard to ensure its F1-75 was as competitive as possible.

But while some suggested that Ferrari made greater progress than its rivals over the winter because it started earlier on its 2022 challenger, as Mercedes and Red Bull were locked in a title fight last year, Ferrari does not concur of that being a factor.

Instead, team principal Mattia Binotto says that Ferrari's progress is down to it doing a better job, as it had no more of a headstart than anyone else, and was equally locked in an intense fight with McLaren last year that meant it could not abandon 2021 development early.

Asked if he felt it unfair some had claimed Ferrari's early strong form was down to a headstart, Binotto told Motorsport.com: "I don't think it's unfair, I think it's wrong.

"The reason why is, first, we all started exactly the same time to develop the 2022 car. That was January 2021, when finally it was possible to start simulating and going into windtunnels with new cars. Before that, we could not do it.

"So it's not that we anticipated the start to the development compared to others. We all started exactly at the same time.

"Then, it's a matter of how much resources and priority you could put on the project. Maybe the two cars which were fighting for the 2021 championship had to put some more developments into 2021, but I think we did it as well ourselves, because we were in the fight with McLaren.

"I think that finishing fourth was not our objective. We had to fight with them to the end of the championship and we developed our cars through 2021 as well."

Binotto thinks that the gulf in performance between itself and McLaren this year, having fought on equal terms last season, is a better indicator of the good job his team did.

"Certainly the focus of putting development on 2021 was not as much as Mercedes and Red Bull, but I don't think it was so different to the other teams on the grid, and they are behind," he said.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Ferrari

"We were fighting with McLaren and they were fighting with us. We had exactly the same resources, the same options.

"Maybe, as we did, they put priority in 2022, but the final result has been different. And it's also because I think in 2020 and 2021, we were not performing to the true capacity of this team."

Championship challenge

Ferrari started the season in control of the championship, but rival Red Bull has subsequently seized the initiative.

And while the Maranello outfit has not given up hopes of the title just yet, Binotto is adamant that the target heading into 2022 was never simply winning the championship.

"I think that our objective was to be back to be competitive and keep to be competitive for the entire season," he said.

"We have been competitive at the start, and we have been capable so far to develop the car and keep being competitive. So yes, so far at least we are reaching what were the initial objectives."

Asked about if the pressure of a title challenge was too much at times, Binotto said: "I think the pressure with Ferrari will always be there.

"I think it's something we cannot change because that is part of what the brand represents in terms of what has been achieved so far, and what the people are expecting from it.

"We simply need to deal with the pressure: as the pressure will never disappear. I think that that's part of it as well: the capacity of the team to be capable of dealing with pressure, leaving it outside and stay focused."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Steiner prefers his F1 drivers have ‘nowhere to hide’
Previous article

Why Steiner prefers his F1 drivers have ‘nowhere to hide’
Next article

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms
Formula 1

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms

How energy price move helped boost Alpine's F1 development push
Formula 1

How energy price move helped boost Alpine's F1 development push

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Latest news

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?

After his departure from Formula 1 last year, Kimi Raikkonen made his debut in NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on Sunday. The Finn's day ended in the tyre wall, and he was tight-lipped on his future afterwards, although didn't rule out making further appearances. But will further cameos come to pass?

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms
Formula 1 Formula 1

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms

The entry by Volkswagen brands Audi and Porsche into Formula 1 has been one of motorsport’s worst kept secrets, with both car companies yet to officially announce their plans.

Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly says it is still too early to think about his future as he's set to take control of his own destiny after 2023.

How energy price move helped boost Alpine's F1 development push
Formula 1 Formula 1

How energy price move helped boost Alpine's F1 development push

Alpine has revealed that a "smart" inflation-beating move earlier this year helped give it the financial headway needed to be aggressive with its Formula 1 developments and hire more staff.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
11 h
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.