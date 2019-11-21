Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

shares
comments
FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
By:
Nov 21, 2019, 3:09 PM

Formula 1 teams will be required to run a second fuel-flow sensor next season as the FIA escalates its efforts to prevent the rules being exploited for performance gains.

The governing body investigated a trio of fuel systems after the Brazilian Grand Prix, one believed to be from a Ferrari, another from a Ferrari customer team and a third from a non-Ferrari powered car.

On Wednesday, the FIA issued its latest technical directive – a third in four weeks – instructing teams they will be required to add a second FIA-controlled sensor in 2020.

Though it is not known if this was an explicit response to the checks the FIA conducted after the race at Interlagos, the new sensor will further strengthen the FIA's ability to police engine rules next year.

Presently, all cars must be fitted with a single FIA fuel-flow sensor, located within the fuel tank, which may only be used as specified by the FIA.

This ensures the maximum fuel flow rate is restricted to 100kg/h, and the rules state that "any device, system or procedure the purpose and/or effect of which is to increase the flow rate or to store and recycle fuel after the measurement point is prohibited".

The command for an additional sensor next year completes a trio of recent technical directives from the FIA that have related to the potential exploitation of the rules for performance gains, and been issued amid major scrutiny over Ferrari's engine.

Read Also:

The first of those directives, issued ahead of the United States Grand Prix, related specifically to the fuel-flow rules.

Red Bull had contacted the FIA to raise three specific scenarios relating to the exploitation of fuel-flow restrictions by briefly exceeding the 100kg/h limit between the FIA's measuring points.

The FIA then told all teams that these efforts to subvert the regulations would be in breach of the rules.

Both Red Bull and Mercedes added any team who had been carrying out the processes would have been outright cheating, not just exploiting a grey area.

Ferrari has consistently denied any wrongdoing, emphatically dismissing suggestions its drop in performance in the United States and Brazil were related to the FIA directives.

In Brazil, Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto told Sky F1 that nothing had changed in the way it runs its engine since the start of the season.

Next article
Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Previous article

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Next article

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

3
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

4
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

5
TCR

TCR race deal for WRC winner Paddon

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.