Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
262 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
275 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
290 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
297 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move

shares
comments
Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble

The iconic pink colour of Austrian water treatment company BWT could remain in Formula 1 this year, with sources indicating it has held talks with Haas and Williams.

BWT was the title sponsor of Racing Point last year, having worked with the Silverstone-based outfit since 2017.

Its famous pink livery proved to be a standout in the sport, and achieved its most famous moment when Sergio Perez triumphed at the Sakhir Grand Prix last year.

However, Racing Point's rebranding as Aston Martin, and preference to run a British racing green livery, meant that BWT's partnership with the team ended.

While there has been no confirmation that BWT will continue its involvement in F1, sources have indicated to Motorsport.com that the company has been looking at two choices to keep its colours in grand prix racing.

One option is to move to Haas, which has been without a title sponsorship since a deal with energy drinks company Rich Energy collapsed midway through 2019.

Although requests to the American-owned team and BWT to comment on the possibility have not been responded to, rumours about the tie-up have accelerated after some intriguing comments in the German media.

With Mick Schumacher making his F1 debut for Haas this year, his uncle Ralf suggested to German publication Express that there could be a new sponsor and new colours for the team.

"A sponsor has just become available," said Schumacher. "Not that this particular colour comes into play with Mick."

Ralf Schumacher's son David (Mick's cousin) has competed in BWT's pink colours in the past, during his time with the BWT-Mucke team in Formula 4.

It is understood, however, that Haas may not be BWT's only option, with sources revealing that the company has held talks with the Williams team too.

Williams is undergoing a revamp under new investors Dorilton Capital, and appeared to run its new FW43B in a plain blue livery at Silverstone on Wednesday.

Despite the early outing for the car, the team is not planning to hold a launch event until March 5. The delay until then before revealing its 2021 challenger could be linked to the finalising of new sponsorship deals.

Williams has declined to comment on the specific of any BWT talks, however.

A team spokesperson said: "Williams Racing is shaping an exciting new brand direction and commercial strategy and this is resulting in significant interest as we begin a new era for the team.

"By their nature these discussions are confidential so as a policy, we do not comment on any specifics or speculation."

BWT is active in the field of water treatment across a range of business, including drinking water systems, the pharmaceutical industry, heating and air conditioning systems and swimming pools.

The boss and main shareholder is Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's friend Andreas Weibenbacher with his WAB Group.

The company had originally hoped to get involved in F1 in 2017 as a sponsor at Mercedes, but was only interested in doing so if it could rebrand the whole car pink.

With Mercedes not willing to move away from its silver colours, a deal was instead struck between BWT and Force India for it to be principal sponsor. That then stepped up for BWT to be title sponsor in 2020.

Related video

F1 teams will recover lost downforce in 2021, reckons Key

Previous article

F1 teams will recover lost downforce in 2021, reckons Key

Next article

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams , Haas F1 Team
Author Christian Nimmervoll

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move

1h
2
Formula 1

Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone

18h
3
Formula 1

The McLaren secrets revealed at its F1 shakedown

18h
4
Supercars

Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment

11h
5
Supercars

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar

3h
Latest news
Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari
Formula 1

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

49m
Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move
Formula 1

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move

1h
F1 teams will recover lost downforce in 2021, reckons Key
Formula 1

F1 teams will recover lost downforce in 2021, reckons Key

2h
Monaco to begin F1 circuit installations next week for 2021 events
Formula 1

Monaco to begin F1 circuit installations next week for 2021 events

16h
Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone
Formula 1

Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone

18h
Latest videos
McLaren MCL35M Launch highlights 01:32
Formula 1
17h

McLaren MCL35M Launch highlights

The Top 5 McLaren Formula 1 Cars Of All Time 06:52
Formula 1
17h

The Top 5 McLaren Formula 1 Cars Of All Time

What 2021 Means For The McLaren F1 Team 21:13
Formula 1
Feb 17, 2021

What 2021 Means For The McLaren F1 Team

First run with the MCL35M for Norris and Ricciardo 03:04
Formula 1
Feb 17, 2021

First run with the MCL35M for Norris and Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo debuts the McLaren MCL35M 03:07
Formula 1
Feb 17, 2021

Daniel Ricciardo debuts the McLaren MCL35M

More from
Christian Nimmervoll
Hockenheim out of running for 2020 F1 race
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hockenheim out of running for 2020 F1 race

Marko opens up on Hamilton's fake quotes reaction
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko opens up on Hamilton's fake quotes reaction

Austrian GP plans receive government approval Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Austrian GP plans receive government approval

More from
Williams
Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone

Williams reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

F1's fastest and slowest: Williams's rollercoaster ride Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Special feature

F1's fastest and slowest: Williams's rollercoaster ride

Trending Today

The McLaren secrets revealed at its F1 shakedown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The McLaren secrets revealed at its F1 shakedown

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move

Yamaha explains why Morbidelli wasn’t given factory bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha explains why Morbidelli wasn’t given factory bike

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst

Australian Motorsport Council established
General General / Breaking news

Australian Motorsport Council established

Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone

Red Bull open to building own F1 engine from 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull open to building own F1 engine from 2025

Latest news

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move

F1 teams will recover lost downforce in 2021, reckons Key
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams will recover lost downforce in 2021, reckons Key

Monaco to begin F1 circuit installations next week for 2021 events
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Monaco to begin F1 circuit installations next week for 2021 events

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.