Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Australian GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
65 days
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
72 days
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
86 days
Chinese GP
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
100 days
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
114 days
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
121 days
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
135 days
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
149 days
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
156 days
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
170 days
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
177 days
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
191 days
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
205 days
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
233 days
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
240 days
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
254 days
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
261 days
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
275 days
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
289 days
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
296 days
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
310 days
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
324 days
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: "Very naive" to think 2021 rules will change F1 order

By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Jan 6, 2020, 1:43 PM

Haas F1 boss Gunther Steiner says it would be "very naive" to believe a team like his could fight for race wins from the 2021 season.

A planned overhaul of the technical regulations - plus the introduction of a budget cap - is hoped to end up mixing up the field after years of domination from Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

However, as team owner Gene Haas considers the future of his squad in Formula 1, Steiner reckons it would be wrong to try to convince the American that 2021 will present a chance to fight near the front.

"It's very naive. It's not going to happen," Steiner told Motorsport.com about the prospect of smaller teams fighting for wins in 2021.

"I think it's difficult to say what to convince him [Haas]. He needs to convince himself. That's how I see it.

"He understands that best. I don't think I can do a lot to convince him, he needs to convince himself that this is what he wants to do, that this is what he wants to use his marketing money to invest in.

"He's got a good enough understanding that if I tell him he can win in 2021, he might say 'he doesn't know what he's doing'. I would have to agree with him. So, I don't know.

"But, as I said, there is still so much open issues here that at the moment I don't know if he should make a decision now."

Read Also:

F1 will introduce a costs limit of $175m - excluding driver salaries and fees associated with engines - in 2021, and will be in place until at least the 2025 season.

Steiner thinks the cap doesn't go far enough in helping smaller outfits and says a "second step" will be necessary in order to allow a team like Haas to make a big jump ahead.

"I think there needs to be a second step in the budget cap because otherwise it just won't happen, because the financials, the payouts I don't think are getting this good that in the future that the smaller teams can reach the levels of the budget cap, the top level," he said.

"I don't think any of the smaller teams are prepared to spend that amount of money because there is no return on investment at some stage.

"So, for sure it should close the gap in maybe already in '22, but in '23, but a good step would be to make a second go at the numbers and I think nobody would disagree with that."

