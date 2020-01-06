McLaren: No "mission impossible" to fight top three in 2021

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
275 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
289 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
296 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
310 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
324 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: No "mission impossible" to fight top three in 2021

shares
comments
McLaren: No "mission impossible" to fight top three in 2021
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Jan 6, 2020, 9:13 AM

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl says it is not "mission impossible" for his team to be in a position to challenge Formula 1's top three from the 2021 season.

A planned major rules overhaul is seen by several teams as an opportunity to break the status quo that has seen Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull win every race between them since the hybrid era started in 2014.

McLaren will switch to Mercedes engines for 2021, meaning it will be powered by the same unit that has won the last six championships.

Although Seidl concedes the top three will continue to run at the front even after the regulations change, he believes a significant leap for his team can't be ruled out.

"Short-term, my target is clearly that with next year's car we can make the next step, but at the same time we need to be realistic," said Seidl.

"For me, a very good step will be if we could jump somewhere in between where we are now and where these top teams are in terms of laptime, which would be a great achievement, but it's still hard work to get there because the top three teams will continue working on their cars as well."

Read Also:

He added: "The top three teams for this new era of Formula 1, they're not just where they are right now because of having more budget, they simply do a better job. So this means automatically also for '21 they will have a head-start.

"And the budget cap also will only kick in from '21 onwards, so there we need to be realistic, they will still be at the front from 2021 onwards.

"But still, we have also seen in the past, it's not a 'mission impossible'. We just need to be realistic and also be patient enough whilst also having ambitious targets but be realistic that [it] simply takes time until everything falls into place.

"That wasn't different for a Mercedes or a Red Bull when they started. The most important thing is to have a clear vision, a clear plan of how we want to tackle the future, how to get everything in place step by step. And then it's just down to us to make it happen as a team."

McLaren finished in fourth place in the constructors' championship in 2019, its best result since it was third in 2012.

Next article
Verstappen: Red Bull has built foundation for F1 title shot

Previous article

Verstappen: Red Bull has built foundation for F1 title shot
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Pablo Elizalde

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull has built foundation for F1 title shot

2
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 1: Price beats Brabec in bikes opener

3
BTCC

Blundell retires after "incredibly difficult" BTCC season

4
Supercars

McLaughlin bushfire relief auction nearing $50,000

5
NHRA

Jerry Haas on "building a Pro Stock vehicle" part II

Latest videos

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install 07:10
Formula 1

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Latest news

McLaren: No "mission impossible" to fight top three in 2021
F1

McLaren: No "mission impossible" to fight top three in 2021

Verstappen: Red Bull has built foundation for F1 title shot
F1

Verstappen: Red Bull has built foundation for F1 title shot

Ferrari "pretty sure" Schumacher will be F1 seat contender
F1

Ferrari "pretty sure" Schumacher will be F1 seat contender

Hamilton says he felt pressure from 'Bottas 2.0'
F1

Hamilton says he felt pressure from 'Bottas 2.0'

McLaren planning to run at budget cap level
F1

McLaren planning to run at budget cap level

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.