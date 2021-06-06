Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vettel: Tyre management key to first podium with Aston Martin Next / Gasly worried engine problem could cost him podium finish
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Lewis Hamilton's lock-up at the restart of Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix was caused by him accidentally hitting the 'magic button' on his steering wheel that alters brake balance.

Hamilton had surged into the lead of the race from the standing restart after the late red-flag period, but it all went wrong when he hit the brakes.

His fronts locked up instantly and he careered down the escape road and slumped to the back of the field, leaving the way open for Sergio Perez to win.

Speaking on team radio after the race, Hamilton questioned whether he had made a mistake in triggering the team's famous 'magic' button.

Speaking to his engineers, he said: "Did I leave the magic on? I could have sworn I turned that off."

Mercedes uses a button system to help its drivers better warm up their tyres and brakes during formation laps and safety car restarts.

It shifts the brake balance towards the front wheels, and the extra braking force that is applied produces extra heat in the discs that is then radiated to the front tyres.

The magic button is usually disconnected for the race start when the brake balance returns to the ideal settings for race laps.

However, Hamilton suspects that he hit it somehow to reactive it as he formed up on the grid alongside Perez, triggering the lock-up.

Asked to explain what happened he said: "I'm not entirely sure, but I hit some sort of switch that caused only the front brakes to work.

"There's a button we have to help keep the front brakes up [to temperature] and, as Perez pulled over, I reacted and accidentally latched on the switch. It just locked up and I went straight on"

Read Also:

Toto Wolff said after the race that Hamilton had somehow accidentally triggered the magic button, and was unaware until he hit the brakes.

"We have the same procedure," Wolff told Sky. "He touched a button and the brake balance changed. The brake balance went all the way forward and obviously the car didn't stop. It was a finger problem"

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel: Tyre management key to first podium with Aston Martin

Previous article

Vettel: Tyre management key to first podium with Aston Martin

Next article

Gasly worried engine problem could cost him podium finish

Gasly worried engine problem could cost him podium finish
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty

2
FIA F2

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure

3
Formula 1

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory

4
Formula 1

Leclerc lost race lead to Hamilton after avoiding tree branch

20h
5
Formula 1

Haas still committed to Formula 1, says Steiner

Latest news
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

40m
Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

1h
Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

2h
Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

3h
What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Video Inside
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

5h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Pirelli expected to investigate blowouts 01:08
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Pirelli expected to investigate blowouts

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

Formula 1: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton 06:41
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton

Formula 1: McLaren mourns the loss of shareholder Mansour Ojjeh 00:53
Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021

Formula 1: McLaren mourns the loss of shareholder Mansour Ojjeh

Formula 1 calendar changes due to COVID-19 03:12
Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021

Formula 1 calendar changes due to COVID-19

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do? Azerbaijan GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari planned to use Hamilton’s tow to grab Baku pole Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Ferrari planned to use Hamilton’s tow to grab Baku pole

How Hamilton recovered from his practice ‘disaster’ in Baku Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

How Hamilton recovered from his practice ‘disaster’ in Baku

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime
Formula 1

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
5h
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Prime

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
7h
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Prime

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Prime

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku Prime

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace – which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021

Trending Today

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure
FIA F2 FIA F2

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory

Leclerc lost race lead to Hamilton after avoiding tree branch
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc lost race lead to Hamilton after avoiding tree branch

Haas still committed to Formula 1, says Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas still committed to Formula 1, says Steiner

Latest news

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.