Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1

shares
comments
Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1
By:

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner thinks it is “interesting” to consider what Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa could have achieved in Formula 1.

Da Costa rose through the junior motorsport ranks as a member of Red Bull’s young driver academy, and completed F1 test running with Force India and Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

The Portuguese driver finished third in the 2013 Formula Renault 3.5 championship, and was informed he would move up to F1 with Toro Rosso the following year, only for the seat to go to GP3 champion Daniil Kvyat.

A number of drivers who passed through Red Bull’s junior ranks have gone on to enjoy success in other disciplines, including two-time Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne and three-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Sebastien Buemi.

Asked if there were any drivers he regrets not having signed to Red Bull’s F1 team, Horner said he thought it would have been interesting to see what da Costa could have achieved in F1. 

“I think the great thing is that Red Bull have given this opportunity to so many guys out there,” Horner said.

“Whether it was Jean-Eric Vergne, da Costa, Sebastien Buemi - fantastic to see him win the race [at Le Mans], and indeed he’s still supported by Red Bull - so all drivers that wouldn’t have had that opportunity if it weren’t for Red Bull’s support and patronage in their earlier career days.

“But I don’t think there’s any real regrets. The cream always rises to the top.

“I think that maybe it would have been interesting to see what da Costa could have done in a Formula 1 car, but that opportunity never really presented itself.”

Read Also:

After missing out on the Toro Rosso seat, da Costa moved into DTM for the 2014 season with BMW, before also joining the grid for the inaugural Formula E campaign at Amlin Aguri.

Da Costa ultimately parted company with Red Bull at the end of 2015 after serving as its F1 reserve driver, initially joining Andretti in Formula E before its evolution into BMW’s factory team. He also appeared for BMW in the FIA World Endurance Championship as part of its GTE Pro line-up.

A switch to Techeetah for the 2019-20 Formula E campaign led to da Costa winning the title, marking his first major championship victory.

Da Costa also finished second in the LMP2 class at Le Mans last month, racing for JOTA Sport alongside Anthony Davidson and Roberto Gonzalez.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Red Bull RB9 Renault

Antonio Felix da Costa, Red Bull RB9 Renault

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Related video

Why latest Honda Formula 1 exit means it may never come back

Previous article

Why latest Honda Formula 1 exit means it may never come back
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , Formula E
Drivers Antonio Felix da Costa
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Russia completes 2020 World RX schedule
World Rallycross World Rallycross / Breaking news

Russia completes 2020 World RX schedule

Quartararo admits he “can’t replace” Rossi at Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo admits he “can’t replace” Rossi at Yamaha

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022

Williams owners "not hiding" despite low profile - Roberts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams owners "not hiding" despite low profile - Roberts

Honda to quit Formula 1 at the end of 2021 season
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda to quit Formula 1 at the end of 2021 season

Latest news

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1

Why latest Honda Formula 1 exit means it may never come back Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why latest Honda Formula 1 exit means it may never come back

Williams owners "not hiding" despite low profile - Roberts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams owners "not hiding" despite low profile - Roberts

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1

1h
2
Supercars

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

3
Formula 1

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"

4
Formula 1

Williams owners "not hiding" despite low profile - Roberts

5
Formula 1

Honda to quit Formula 1 at the end of 2021 season

Latest news

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1
Formula 1

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1

Why latest Honda Formula 1 exit means it may never come back
Formula 1

Why latest Honda Formula 1 exit means it may never come back

Williams owners "not hiding" despite low profile - Roberts
Formula 1

Williams owners "not hiding" despite low profile - Roberts

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022
Formula 1

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout 06:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Russian GP 13:37
Formula 1

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Russian GP

F1 Grid Trolleys Explained! 02:08
Formula 1

F1 Grid Trolleys Explained!

What Does Honda's Exit Mean For Red Bull? 05:43
Formula 1

What Does Honda's Exit Mean For Red Bull?

Honda's F1 Exit Explained 12:31
Formula 1

Honda's F1 Exit Explained

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.