Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: F1 not seeing the "real" Vettel in 2020

shares
comments
Horner: F1 not seeing the "real" Vettel in 2020
By:

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner has defended his former driver Sebastian Vettel after the German's difficult start to the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Horner said F1 is not seeing the “real Sebastian Vettel” at the moment, suggesting that he is struggling in his current environment.

Vettel won four world championships with Red Bull in 2010-13 before joining Ferrari in 2015. Since then he has won 14 races with the Italian team, and was runner-up in the championship in both 2017 and 2018.

However, he has not be retained for 2021, and thus far this season he has struggled to match teammate Charles Leclerc, scoring 16 points to Leclerc's 45.

Horner was asked by Motorsport.com if Vettel was struggling now in part because cars have changed since he excelled in the days of blown diffusers.

“Well, not really,” said Horner. “I mean, Sebastian drove with refuelling, no refuelling, blown diffusers, no diffusers, f-ducts, no f-ducts, DRS, no DRS. He drove a whole variance of different cars over the years.

“And obviously what he achieved in the period during those years with Red Bull was quite special. I think he's the third most successful driver in the history of the sport.

“And he has achieved some incredible things, many records which will stand for some time. So, for whatever reason, things aren’t working for him at the moment. I think any driver has to be happy in their environment, and you can see that he's carrying quite a lot of weight on his shoulders.

“And that has a bearing on any on any sportsman, on any athlete. So I don't think we're seeing the real Sebastian Vettel at the moment. He’s obviously having a difficult time with the product that he has at the moment. But you can't take away anything that he's achieved obviously in his career to date.”

Read Also:

Vettel himself insists that he hasn’t given up on 2020, and he wants to finish his Ferrari career on a high.

“Well the year isn’t over,” he said in Spa on Thursday. “So I think as a team we obviously try to make progress, and individually try to make the best out of the situation.

"It is what it is, it’s not an easy one, but as I said, we are trying to make the most out of it. I trust the people that I have around me, the guys in the garage.

“There’s a lot of people, I’ve said this before, who have given so much over the years. It’s only a sign of respect to give everything that I have back as well, independent of the amount of races that I have left for the team.

“So I think I don’t look at it that way to be honest, I don’t look at the negatives or the bad things. I think first of all, I’m not counting the races, I’m going race by race, and I’m trying to do my job, to do the best I can looking forward. I’m always optimistic, and rather see the opportunity than the struggles.

“Independent of what happens next year and the years after that, I’m trying to enjoy the time that I have left with the guys that I’ve spent so much time with in the last years.”

Related video

How Sakhir GP will smash a 46-year-old record

Previous article

How Sakhir GP will smash a 46-year-old record

Next article

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens

Belgian GP: Bottas pips Hamilton, Verstappen in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Belgian GP: Bottas pips Hamilton, Verstappen in FP1

Northern Territory revokes Brisbane hot spot declaration
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Northern Territory revokes Brisbane hot spot declaration

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

New Supercars Gen3 details emerge
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

New Supercars Gen3 details emerge

Crutchlow: Honda not as close to me as before in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Honda not as close to me as before in MotoGP

2003 TRD Prototype engine gets final approval
Grand-Am Grand-Am / News

2003 TRD Prototype engine gets final approval

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

Latest news

New Williams F1 team owner has no links to Ecclestone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New Williams F1 team owner has no links to Ecclestone

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens

Horner: F1 not seeing the "real" Vettel in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: F1 not seeing the "real" Vettel in 2020

How Sakhir GP will smash a 46-year-old record
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Sakhir GP will smash a 46-year-old record

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Bottas pips Hamilton, Verstappen in FP1

2h
2
Formula 1

Video: An onboard lap of Bahrain's 'oval' circuit

3
Supercars

When can fans attend Supercars races again?

4
Supercars

The Bend in box seat for Supercars reprieve

5
Supercars

New Supercars Gen3 details emerge

Latest news

New Williams F1 team owner has no links to Ecclestone
Formula 1

New Williams F1 team owner has no links to Ecclestone

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens

Horner: F1 not seeing the "real" Vettel in 2020
Formula 1

Horner: F1 not seeing the "real" Vettel in 2020

How Sakhir GP will smash a 46-year-old record
Formula 1

How Sakhir GP will smash a 46-year-old record

Why Bahrain 'oval' is the kind of innovation F1 needs
Formula 1

Why Bahrain 'oval' is the kind of innovation F1 needs

Latest videos

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1
5m

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments 07:39
Formula 1

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.