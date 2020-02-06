Five key design points on the new Haas VF-20

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
258 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
279 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
293 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

Five key design points on the new Haas VF-20

shares
comments
Five key design points on the new Haas VF-20
By:
Co-author: Giorgio Piola
Feb 6, 2020, 8:37 PM

The Haas F1 Team revealed what Formula 1 designers would call a “very beige” 2020 car on Thursday, which continues to feature many of the so-called ‘listed parts’ available via its technical collaboration with Ferrari.

Below are five major areas in which changes have been made, as America’s only F1 team looks to put a horrible 2019 season behind it.

Click or hover over the + signs to learn more...

 

Read Also:

And here’s a closer look at that rear wing endplate design from 2019, thanks to Giorgio Piola…

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Related video

Next article
Tech analysis: What we’ve learned from Haas’s early F1 reveal

Previous article

Tech analysis: What we’ve learned from Haas’s early F1 reveal
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Matthew Somerfield

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

3 Sep - 5 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Sunday race
Mon 1 Dec
Tue 2 Dec
16:07
00:49
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas reveals images of 2020 Formula 1 car

2
Formula 1

Tech analysis: What we’ve learned from Haas’s early F1 reveal

2h
3
Supercars

Supercars could tweak tracks to improve racing

4
Supercars

Kelly Racing Adelaide preview

5
MotoGP

Rossi "pushed a lot" for Yamaha to sign Lorenzo

Latest videos

Haas first to reveal 2020 images of car 12:38
Formula 1
3h

Haas first to reveal 2020 images of car

What we can expect from the 2020 F1 Mercedes 01:18
Formula 1

What we can expect from the 2020 F1 Mercedes

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator 03:19
Formula 1

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79 03:51
Formula 1

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79

The teams that need to improve in 2020 08:54
Formula 1

The teams that need to improve in 2020

Latest news

Five key design points on the new Haas VF-20
F1

Five key design points on the new Haas VF-20

Tech analysis: What we’ve learned from Haas’s early F1 reveal
F1

Tech analysis: What we’ve learned from Haas’s early F1 reveal

Tech insight: Will Haas's Ferrari-inspired design cure its woes?
F1

Tech insight: Will Haas's Ferrari-inspired design cure its woes?

Brawn: No indications Mercedes wants to leave F1
F1

Brawn: No indications Mercedes wants to leave F1

Gallery: All Haas F1 cars since 2016
F1

Gallery: All Haas F1 cars since 2016

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.