R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Vettel says Ferrari's car a "handful" to drive at Monza

shares
comments
Vettel says Ferrari's car a "handful" to drive at Monza
By:

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc have labelled their Ferrari as "difficult" and a "handful" to drive, as they brace themselves for a tough Italian Grand Prix.

While Ferrari seems to be slightly more competitive than it was in Belgium last weekend, the duo still faced a difficult first day of running at Monza as both had their moments at the Lesmo corners.

Vettel ended up 19th overall in first practice before moving up to 12th in the afternoon, while Leclerc was 9th quickest in FP2.

Reflecting on the day, Vettel said that the Ferrari SF1000 had not been particularly easy to extract lap time from.

"Well the car is difficult to drive, but as I said, it's not the first time," said the German. "So where are we lacking? I think we're losing down the straights, which is expected.

"We are lacking grip on corner entry with pretty much all four wheels. The car is sliding quite a lot. And.. it's a handful.

"But yeah, it's very difficult to get everything right to get the lap together. But we're trying to make it a bit better for tomorrow."

Leclerc said that the Ferrari seemed to be better on single-lap pace than in race trim, as he felt Sunday could be especially difficult.

Read Also:

"I think we expected a bit worse on the low-fuel runs but then on the high fuel we expected a bit better," he explained.

"So we definitely need to try to find something for the race, otherwise it's going to be very, very difficult.

"We seem to struggle quite a lot with the balance and the overall degradation of the tyres during the high fuel run. So there's definitely a lot of work on that

"But I am quite positive to see our qualifying pace. It was very difficult to drive on the high fuel. That's why I was saying there's quite a bit of work, but I'm pretty sure we'll find a solution to try and fix this."

Vettel reckoned that Ferrari's plight in race runs was not helped though by an increase in front tyre pressures for this weekend compared to last year.

"I think part of a contributor for that [challenge] in the race is obviously the balloon pressures that we are forced to run at," he said. "That doesn't help.

"It's far away from where I think the tyres would like to run. But yeah, we have to obviously stick to the rules and apart from that, it will be a tricky one in the race."

Hamilton fears qualifying traffic "nightmare" at Monza

Previous article

Hamilton fears qualifying traffic "nightmare" at Monza
