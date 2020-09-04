Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Results

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results

shares
comments
2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results
By:

Lewis Hamilton set the pace on the opening day of Italian Grand Prix practice at Monza on Friday for Mercedes, as he seeks to extend his F1 World Championship lead.

Mercedes dominated both Friday practice sessions, with Valtteri Bottas outpacing Hamilton by just under a quarter of a second in FP1.

Alex Albon was third for Red Bull Racing, almost eight tenths off the pace, as teammate Max Verstappen crashed at the Ascari chicane, damaging the front end of his car – although he was able to drag it back to the pits, minus its front wing.

Verstappen rejoined the session late on and ended up in fifth place, the meat in an AlphaTauri sandwich. Daniil Kvyat was an impressive fourth fastest, with teammate Pierre Gasly in sixth. Sergio Perez was seventh for Racing Point, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris (although they set exactly the same time), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) and Carlos Sainz (McLaren).

Charles Leclerc was the fastest Ferrari in 11th, but teammate Sebastian Vettel languished in 19th – slower even than Williams FP1 pay driver Roy Nissany.

Read Also:

In the second session, Hamilton reversed his deficit to Bottas, setting the fastest time of the day at 1m20.192s, which was 0.262s quicker than his teammate.

Norris suffered an engine problem, which meant his soft-tyred run was delayed until the end of the session, and he jumped from 14th to third, nine tenths of a second off the pace.

Gasly was fourth fastest this time, although he reported a car problem towards the end of the session, ahead of Verstappen, Sainz (who suffered a grassy off at Lesmo 1) and Kvyat. Lance Stroll was the fastest Racing Point this time, with Leclerc rising to eighth, ahead of Perez and Renault’s Esteban Ocon.

Vettel was 12th and spun on his race-run simulation at the exit of Lesmo 1, but he was able to bring the car back to the pits. Leclerc also had a huge moment there in the closing minutes of the session but escaped with a trip through the gravel.

Albon had his fastest time on the soft tyre deleted due to running wide at Parabolica, so his 14th place wasn’t representative. Ricciardo, who also had his fastest time deleted, was 15th.

F1 Italian Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 28 1'20.703 258.414
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 27 1'20.948 0.245 0.245 257.632
3 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 30 1'21.500 0.797 0.552 255.887
4 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 31 1'21.555 0.852 0.055 255.714
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 22 1'21.641 0.938 0.086 255.445
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 27 1'21.667 0.964 0.026 255.363
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 25 1'21.747 1.044 0.080 255.113
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 29 1'21.747 1.044 0.000 255.113
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 22 1'21.789 1.086 0.042 254.982
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 27 1'21.821 1.118 0.032 254.883
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 25 1'21.904 1.201 0.083 254.624
12 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 28 1'21.984 1.281 0.080 254.376
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 21 1'22.131 1.428 0.147 253.921
14 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 20 1'22.409 1.706 0.278 253.064
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 19 1'22.422 1.719 0.013 253.024
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 24 1'22.552 1.849 0.130 252.626
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 27 1'22.619 1.916 0.067 252.421
18 Israel Roy Nissany
Williams Mercedes 25 1'22.826 2.123 0.207 251.790
19 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 24 1'22.988 2.285 0.162 251.298
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 22 1'23.120 2.417 0.132 250.899
View full results

F1 Italian Grand Prix Free Practice 2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 32 1'20.192 260.060
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 29 1'20.454 0.262 0.262 259.213
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 19 1'21.089 0.897 0.635 257.184
4 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 25 1'21.121 0.929 0.032 257.082
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 30 1'21.228 1.036 0.107 256.743
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 30 1'21.313 1.121 0.085 256.475
7 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 35 1'21.376 1.184 0.063 256.277
8 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 32 1'21.389 1.197 0.013 256.236
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 32 1'21.503 1.311 0.114 255.877
10 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 31 1'21.594 1.402 0.091 255.592
11 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 32 1'21.697 1.505 0.103 255.270
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 28 1'21.733 1.541 0.036 255.157
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 32 1'21.786 1.594 0.053 254.992
14 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 36 1'21.883 1.691 0.097 254.690
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 29 1'22.080 1.888 0.197 254.078
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 32 1'22.088 1.896 0.008 254.054
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 34 1'22.147 1.955 0.059 253.871
18 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 34 1'22.254 2.062 0.107 253.541
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 32 1'22.825 2.633 0.571 251.793
20 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 34 1'22.927 2.735 0.102 251.483
View full results
 

