Mercedes explains how W11 design tackles cooling issues

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
285 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains how W11 design tackles cooling issues

shares
comments
Mercedes explains how W11 design tackles cooling issues
By:
Feb 14, 2020, 12:04 PM

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has focussed on improving the cooling package of the new W11 – and that process has been helped by the 2020 power unit operating at a higher temperature than its predecessor.

Last year's W10 had cooling issues that the team could not fully address during the season because of limitation on radiator capacity.

The weakness was especially apparent in the Austrian GP, when extremely hot weather compromised the overall performance of the car.

"We've improved the cooling package," said technical director James Allison. "We've created more face area – so more actual radiator area in the car – which is a difficult thing to do mid-season without incurring quite a lot of penalty.

"But between the years you can do it and it won't cost you except a little bit of weight.

"We've also benefitted from an investment that HPP have made on our behalf. They've worked to raise the operating temperature of the engine which eases the cooling burden on us because the hotter the fluid, the less radiator you need to cool it."

Read Also:

HPP engine boss Andy Cowell explained that the process had begun last year – even before Austria – but the team has taken another step in 2020.

"At the beginning of last year, the cooling capacity of our car was insufficient, which resulted in some challenging races," said Cowell. "At the opening two races, when it became clear we didn't have enough cooling capacity, we started working on proving out the power unit at higher temperature limits.

"By Austria we had managed to prove out an extra four degrees on the water temperature which helped make the Spielberg race slightly more bearable, but it was still a very painful weekend for the team.

"Since then, we have continued that trajectory, so we're trying to contain the total heat rejection that needs to be cooled by the chassis cooling systems.

"For this year, we are putting significant effort into making sure that all the cooling fluids on the power unit operate at a higher temperature. This increases the temperature difference between that coolant fluid and the ambient temperature that we are racing in, which increases the effectiveness of the cooling system.

"That's a tough challenge though, because large parts of the engine are made from aluminium and the temperatures that we are operating at mean the material properties are decaying quite rapidly.

"Managing that over an eight-race distance power unit cycle is a tough engineering challenge but that's what we are striving for."

Cowell stressed that the engine side of the team has to help the chassis side.

"As power unit engineers we don't just focus on crankshaft power, we also focus a tremendous amount on the packaging and reducing the overheads for the aerodynamicist, so that they can mainly focus on keeping the car planted through the corner."

Mercedes has also placed a focus on reliability after some issues in 2019, although world champion Lewis Hamilton finished the season without penalty.

"We were very pleased and proud of the reliability achieved with Lewis' hardware," said Cowell. "But we were saddened by the low-life failures that we experienced with other drivers and that's what we are focusing on.

"We are concentrating on understanding the reasons, the quality issues that we encountered and we are working hard to make sure we have got robust containment in place based on the root cause of those issues.

"Twenty-two races mean one power unit needs to do eight races, so there is an increase in the number of cycles that all the hardware needs to do, putting an even bigger emphasise on reliability."

Next article
Mercedes opts against 'entire new car' approach for first race

Previous article

Mercedes opts against 'entire new car' approach for first race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
27 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
05:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
03:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
06:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
05:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes launches its 2020 Formula 1 car

3h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains how W11 design tackles cooling issues

20m
3
Formula 1

Track changes could happen by 2021 Australian GP

4
Supercars

Van Gisbergen exits Bathurst 1000 ten laps shy of victory

5
Porsche

AUS: Eastern Creek Sunday summary

Latest videos

McLaren MCL35 Launch 00:45
Formula 1

McLaren MCL35 Launch

Livestream: 2020 AlphaTauri F1 Launch 00:00
Formula 1

Livestream: 2020 AlphaTauri F1 Launch

Red Bull RB16 Shakedown at Silverstone 01:22
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 Shakedown at Silverstone

Daniel Ricciardo is ready to jump in the car 01:56
Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo is ready to jump in the car

Ferrari 2020 F1 Launch | Autosport Podcast 21:22
Formula 1

Ferrari 2020 F1 Launch | Autosport Podcast

Latest news

Mercedes explains how W11 design tackles cooling issues
F1

Mercedes explains how W11 design tackles cooling issues

Mercedes opts against 'entire new car' approach for first race
F1

Mercedes opts against 'entire new car' approach for first race

Vandoorne handed Mercedes F1 reserve duties for 2020
F1

Vandoorne handed Mercedes F1 reserve duties for 2020

What's behind Mercedes' extreme new sidepods
F1

What's behind Mercedes' extreme new sidepods

New Alfa Romeo F1 car breaks cover at Fiorano
F1

New Alfa Romeo F1 car breaks cover at Fiorano

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.