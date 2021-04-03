Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
252 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion Next / The fascinating story behind McLaren's most iconic F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes hopes to gain edge from augmented reality push

By:

Mercedes believes it could gain an edge over its Formula 1 rivals by using augmented reality to improve communication between its factory and the race track.

Mercedes hopes to gain edge from augmented reality push

The world champion team has revealed plans to work with new sponsor Teamviewer to explore what opportunities can be provided with AR technology.

Global software company TeamViewer, which has just become Mercedes’ third biggest sponsor in its $300 million (USD) total portfolio, works with many industry partners in helping provide augmented reality solutions.

Mercedes believes there is scope for AR to help improve the speed of problem solving at grand prix events, help ramp up processes and also reduce expenditure in the cost cap era by it not requiring so many staff to travel to races.

The idea is that the AR systems would allow a direct live contact between personnel working at the track and related staff at factory that would provide a vital link on F1 race weekends.

Asked about the potential benefits by Motorsport.com, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said: “Formula 1 is a sport that travels around the globe. And in the same way as we have our race support room, where we have around 30 people that monitor the car, that work in the simulator, and in the wind tunnel to enhance the performance on track, we need to inspect high tech parts, such as the power unit hydraulics components and gearboxes.

“I think having remote access from the factory through the augmented reality possibilities that TeamViewer provide is going to give us an edge.

“The benefits are also that the remote work that we all have experienced in the last 12 months is also helping us to reduce our carbon footprint. We will be able to take less people to the racetrack, because the remote access will allow us to have exactly the same kind of potential in working with our engineers on the track even when they are back at base.”

Read Also:

TeamViewer CEO Oliver Steil said that AR had been a huge help in other industries, so was something that could certainly offer opportunities in F1.

“In manufacturing, logistics, repair, inspection, testing healthcare, we have solutions where the worker wears glasses and gets step by step instructions on those glasses,” he explained.

“When you have a very, very complex inspection of an aircraft engine for example, then you can have somebody on call who is a trained engineer but working in a different location – and they work together to solve a problem.

“We have many different use cases. It is really gaining momentum now across industries in a way, to either help people perform more complex tasks or to upskill existing workforces. Or you can just have higher quality, and a faster understanding, of what has worked and how the parts flow works.

“It's what we're offering many customers around the world, mostly large enterprises that are deploying the solution. I think over the years, there will certainly be an opportunity to discuss this also in the sports arena.”

Screens in the Mercedes garage

Screens in the Mercedes garage

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion

Previous article

Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion

Next article

The fascinating story behind McLaren's most iconic F1 car

The fascinating story behind McLaren's most iconic F1 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

The fascinating story behind McLaren's most iconic F1 car

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"

3
Extreme E

X44's Loeb: Rosberg's team "faster" in Extreme E qualifying

43min
Latest news
The fascinating story behind McLaren's most iconic F1 car
Formula 1

The fascinating story behind McLaren's most iconic F1 car

1h
Mercedes hopes to gain edge from augmented reality push
Formula 1

Mercedes hopes to gain edge from augmented reality push

1h
Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion
Formula 1

Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion

3h
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime
Formula 1

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

5h
Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style
Formula 1

Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style

5h
Latest videos
Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 06:09
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC) 06:36
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC)

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
Formula 1
Apr 1, 2021

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief 13:11
Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief

How Formula 1's 2021 Regulations Have Hurt Mercedes 05:16
Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

How Formula 1's 2021 Regulations Have Hurt Mercedes

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign

More from
Mercedes
Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong" Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
5h
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Fastest in every session, all signs pointed towards Red Bull and Max Verstappen starting the 2021 F1 season with a victory. That it didn't pan out that way, and Lewis Hamilton scored a surprising win, owes much to an aggressive Mercedes strategy and a pre-race tyre selection that Verstappen would later question

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing Prime

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing

When the flag drops, you know what stops... And it's about time, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2021
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Trending Today

The fascinating story behind McLaren's most iconic F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The fascinating story behind McLaren's most iconic F1 car

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"

X44's Loeb: Rosberg's team "faster" in Extreme E qualifying
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

X44's Loeb: Rosberg's team "faster" in Extreme E qualifying

Latest news

The fascinating story behind McLaren's most iconic F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The fascinating story behind McLaren's most iconic F1 car

Mercedes hopes to gain edge from augmented reality push
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes hopes to gain edge from augmented reality push

Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.