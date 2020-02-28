Mercedes swaps engines after Thursday shutdown

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
259 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
272 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes swaps engines after Thursday shutdown

shares
comments
Mercedes swaps engines after Thursday shutdown
By:
Feb 28, 2020, 9:23 AM

Mercedes has swapped engines for the final day of pre-season Formula 1 testing, following the shutdown on Lewis Hamilton's power unit on Thursday.

Hamilton stopped out on track on Thursday afternoon when his engine shut down as the result of an anomaly with the oil pressure.

That incident meant Hamilton could not return to the track later that day, and Mercedes took the decision to remove the power unit and send it back to its Brixworth engine headquarters for analysis to find out what went wrong.

Read Also:

As a result, Mercedes had to swap power units for the final day of running, with Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas sharing driving duties.

It is understood that Mercedes has refitted the power unit that originally failed in Bottas' car last week, with it having been repaired and brought back into action.

Mercedes' engine headaches come off the back of Mercedes customer team Williams having to run three engines in the test as the result of problems it has suffered.

Williams driver George Russell suggested earlier this week that its problems were also linked to the oil system – so there could be something similar going on with both teams.

"Yeah, there is something to do with an oil systems issue. Obviously we run the same car in testing, so it's just one of those things, you know.

"It's unfortunate we've had two issues over this test which has cost us quite a few laps. It just means the programme is a bit more pushed together. We just need to make the most of it now."

Next article
Magnussen: British GP bust-up made Haas stronger

Previous article

Magnussen: British GP bust-up made Haas stronger
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
13 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars enduro to feature Holden world record attempt

2
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

1h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo confirms plan to avoid Australian GP burn-out

4
Formula 1

Hamilton problem adds to Mercedes engine dramas

5
Formula 1

Mercedes swaps engines after Thursday shutdown

21m

Latest videos

Trouble at the top - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 2 | The Rundown 09:51
Formula 1
7m

Trouble at the top - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 2 | The Rundown

Upgraded tech for week two - F1 2020 Test 2 | Tech Analysis 03:18
Formula 1

Upgraded tech for week two - F1 2020 Test 2 | Tech Analysis

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown 09:08
Formula 1

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game 01:52
Formula 1

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Latest news

Mercedes swaps engines after Thursday shutdown
F1

Mercedes swaps engines after Thursday shutdown

Magnussen: British GP bust-up made Haas stronger
F1

Magnussen: British GP bust-up made Haas stronger

Bottas: Top teams playing "weird games" in testing
F1

Bottas: Top teams playing "weird games" in testing

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

Ricciardo confirms plan to avoid Australian GP burn-out
F1

Ricciardo confirms plan to avoid Australian GP burn-out

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.