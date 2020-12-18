Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton contract could wait until eve of 2021 testing - Wolff

shares
comments
Hamilton contract could wait until eve of 2021 testing - Wolff
By:

Mercedes says it could wait until the eve of Formula 1 pre-season testing in 2021 to firm up Lewis Hamilton's new contract.

The world champion's current deal finishes at the end of this year, and it seems inevitable that he will agree to stay on at the German car manufacturer.

But while normally such contracts have been finalised by this stage, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has delayed Mercedes and Hamilton agreeing terms.

Furthermore, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has spent a lot of time recently focusing on agreeing his own contract extension to remain on board for the next three years, as well as a new shareholding arrangement with chemical company INEOS.

Read Also:

Speaking on Friday, Wolff said that there was no concern that things had not been settled with Hamilton yet – and he was clear that there was no urgency to rush things.

"From my point of view, we had such a successful run at championships in the past seven years, that there is no reason not to continue," said Wolff, when asked about the latest situation.

"He [Hamilton] is on the top of his game and he will be for a while. And that's why continuing together is a no-brainer.

"If you refer to why haven't we got a signed contract? The reason is simple. We always prioritized about getting this championship done, and not being distracted by sometimes difficult discussions, as is the nature of negotiation. But then COVID struck.

"So it has delayed us a little bit, but we are not worried in eventually getting it done.

"We are putting no special date to it, because we don't want to be put under pressure from you guys [the media] while it's not signed yet. So sooner or later, it needs to be done. At the latest before we go testing."

Due to the late finish of the 2020 F1 season, pre-season testing will not begin until the start of March in Barcelona next year.

Although Hamilton is likely to command a hefty salary as part of his new deal, Mercedes chairman Ola Kallenius said he had no doubt that the Briton was the right man for the German car manufacturer.

"I think Lewis Hamilton is the greatest, or one of the greatest race drivers of all time," he said. "I've known him since he was a teenager.

"I think his dedication and professionalism when it comes to how he has dedicated his life to being the greatest is remarkable and applaudable. And he's a nice guy, too.

"So we would like to continue this partnership. And then it's up to Toto in his role to get that done."

Related video

INEOS becomes Mercedes shareholder as Wolff extends deal

Previous article

INEOS becomes Mercedes shareholder as Wolff extends deal

Next article

Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season

Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault

Subaru reveals first pictures of new BRZ Super GT contender
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Subaru reveals first pictures of new BRZ Super GT contender

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

INEOS becomes Mercedes shareholder as Wolff extends deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

INEOS becomes Mercedes shareholder as Wolff extends deal

Formula 1 has developed 100% sustainable fuel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 has developed 100% sustainable fuel

Latest news

Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season

Hamilton contract could wait until eve of 2021 testing - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton contract could wait until eve of 2021 testing - Wolff

INEOS becomes Mercedes shareholder as Wolff extends deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

INEOS becomes Mercedes shareholder as Wolff extends deal

Haas F1 may keep details of Mazepin action private
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas F1 may keep details of Mazepin action private

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season

5min
2
Formula 1

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault

3
Super GT

Subaru reveals first pictures of new BRZ Super GT contender

9h
4
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

5
Formula 1

INEOS becomes Mercedes shareholder as Wolff extends deal

1h

Latest news

Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1

Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season

Hamilton contract could wait until eve of 2021 testing - Wolff
Formula 1

Hamilton contract could wait until eve of 2021 testing - Wolff

INEOS becomes Mercedes shareholder as Wolff extends deal
Formula 1

INEOS becomes Mercedes shareholder as Wolff extends deal

Haas F1 may keep details of Mazepin action private
Formula 1

Haas F1 may keep details of Mazepin action private

Formula 1 has developed 100% sustainable fuel
Formula 1

Formula 1 has developed 100% sustainable fuel

Latest videos

Abu Dhabi’s young driver F1 test 01:54
Formula 1
21h

Abu Dhabi’s young driver F1 test

Double Stacks, Donuts & More | 2020 Abu Dhabi GP F1 Race Debrief 10:45
Formula 1
22h

Double Stacks, Donuts & More | 2020 Abu Dhabi GP F1 Race Debrief

2020: F1 season recap with Toto Wolff 04:45
Formula 1
Dec 17, 2020

2020: F1 season recap with Toto Wolff

F1 Wheel Guns EXPLAINED! 02:12
Formula 1
Dec 17, 2020

F1 Wheel Guns EXPLAINED!

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos 02:15
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.