Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Exposed: The F1 flexi floor tricks that teams were playing Next / Sainz: I didn't mean Austria F1 fire comments as criticism of marshals
Formula 1 / French GP News

Hamilton: 2022 F1 struggles have been "valuable lesson" for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes’ Formula 1 struggles through the first half of the season have been a “valuable lesson learned” that will help it appreciate future success “that much more.”

Luke Smith
By:
Hamilton: 2022 F1 struggles have been "valuable lesson" for Mercedes

Mercedes entered the 2022 season looking to extend its streak of eight consecutive constructors’ championships, dating back to 2014, only to find itself unable to compete with pace-setters Ferrari and Red Bull on a regular basis.

The overhaul of the technical regulations for this year led to a porpoising phenomenon that was encountered by many teams, but Mercedes was one of the worst-hit outfits.

It has limited Hamilton and teammate George Russell to just a handful of podium finishes so far this season, with neither finishing a race any higher than third.

Hamilton reaffirmed his belief that Mercedes will be in a position to fight for race wins at some point this year, adding that this current win drought dating back to last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - the longest of his F1 career - “doesn’t faze me.”

The seven-time world champion said he wanted to “think more about the journey” that was Mercedes was on, believing its struggles this year would make it stronger in the future.

“We started off not where we wanted to be,” Hamilton said. “We’ve made progress, we started to reach a patch of a bit of consistency. Not a single person in our team has given up and we’ve continued to push, so I’m really proud of the progress and the experience that we’ve had.

“Entering the season, [it’s] not necessarily the one you would ask for. But if anything, it has been a really valuable lesson learned for all of us and experience.

“I think we’ve sharpened our tools in lots of other areas, so that when we do get back to where I feel like we deserve to be, I think we will appreciate it that much more.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: FIA Pool

Mercedes has made decent progress to address the car bouncing and unlock more performance in recent weeks, leading many including Red Bull team boss Christian Horner to tip it to impress at Paul Ricard this weekend in the French Grand Prix, aided by the track’s layout and flat surface.

Although Hamilton was wary of Mercedes’ chances, he remained hopeful it could take another step forward in performance compared to Ferrari and Red Bull.

“Every weekend we’re hoping to improve, for sure,” Hamilton said. “I really don’t know what to expect this weekend. We’re constantly making changes to the car, the aero surfaces and things like that, so I’m hoping we discover something this weekend and help us creep further forward.

“In general, this has been a decent race for us, so I hope it’s the same this weekend.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Exposed: The F1 flexi floor tricks that teams were playing
Previous article

Exposed: The F1 flexi floor tricks that teams were playing
Next article

Sainz: I didn't mean Austria F1 fire comments as criticism of marshals

Sainz: I didn't mean Austria F1 fire comments as criticism of marshals
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alpine confident Alonso, Piastri will be on ’23 F1 grid, will only loan Piastri French GP
Formula 1

Alpine confident Alonso, Piastri will be on ’23 F1 grid, will only loan Piastri

McLaren: FIA must "not give way" on 2023 F1 floor changes
Formula 1

McLaren: FIA must "not give way" on 2023 F1 floor changes

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens

Live commentary and updates for the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix, taking place at Paul Ricard this weekend.

F1 teams urge FIA not to delay finalising 2023 floor rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams urge FIA not to delay finalising 2023 floor rules

Formula 1 teams have urged the FIA to not delay finalising any potential floor changes for next year, amid concerns about "painful" extra work on the 2023 cars.

Alpine confident Alonso, Piastri will be on ’23 F1 grid, will only loan Piastri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine confident Alonso, Piastri will be on ’23 F1 grid, will only loan Piastri

Alpine boss Laurent Rossi is confident both Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri will be on the Formula 1 grid in 2023, but he will only consider loaning Piastri out.

Gasly more confident with ‘sharper’ AlphaTauri after France update
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly more confident with ‘sharper’ AlphaTauri after France update

Pierre Gasly says the long-awaited AlphaTauri Formula 1 car update has given him more confidence and made the car feel “a bit sharper” on the front-end.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
15 h
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.