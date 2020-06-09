Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
170 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes back on track as it begins Silverstone test

shares
comments
Mercedes back on track as it begins Silverstone test
By:
Jun 9, 2020, 1:48 PM

The Mercedes Formula 1 team returned to action on Tuesday by running a two-year-old car at Silverstone for Valtteri Bottas.

The stated object of the two-day test is to trial new COVID-19 protocols for the start of the world championship in Austria next month, but the track running also gives both the drivers and the team a chance to get back to speed after the enforced break.

Lewis Hamilton is due to take the wheel on Wednesday.

The test is permitted under the FIA rules as the team is using a 2018 car, which has to be run to contemporary spec, with no current parts being trialled. The team also has to use testing tyres provided by Pirelli, rather than 2020 race rubber.

Team boss Toto Wolff conceded that restarting the season behind closed doors, and with a busy calendar, will be challenging for the teams.

"At least we know that we are going back to racing for the next few months," Wolff told Sky F1. "It's a solid European calendar, and everybody back in in Brackley and Brixworth is happy that we can finally get back on track. We love the competition, and we missed that.

 

"It is a challenge. We are all aware why that is, but I think we owe it to our fans to give them racing and come up with a good show. Of course it will be heavy for all of us, doing triple-headers, not being able to go home, but it's these special circumstances."

Wolff said it was impossible to predict how the competitive balance has changed between the teams since winter testing.

"The time is very limited to work on the cars, we've barely had five weeks when we can do something. Of course, we will try to improve. Maybe bring an upgrade that would have been planned anyway for that time of the year.

"It's going to be more of a live testing experience, rather than running it in previous races, in free practice sessions. So very exciting, very new. A curveball that is thrown at all of us. And may the best man win."

Wolff says he personally is more motivated than he was at the originally scheduled start of the season.

"When we went racing in Australia I didn't look forward to it, because I had six so intense seasons fighting for world championships, so that the mental exhaustion was still there.

"When it got cancelled obviously we didn't know what happened, and I'm very happy now, because we've been starved of F1 and I'm very much looking forward to going back to racing.

"In a way sadly there will be not a lot of fans, and not a lot of media, but it's been reduced to what I love the most, and that is the competition."

Slider
List

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 Team

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 Team
1/5

Photo by: Mercedes GP Petronas Formula One Team

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 Team

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 Team
2/5

Photo by: Mercedes GP Petronas Formula One Team

Mercedes MAG F1 Team team member

Mercedes MAG F1 Team team member
3/5

Photo by: Mercedes GP Petronas Formula One Team

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 Team

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 Team
4/5

Photo by: Mercedes GP Petronas Formula One Team

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
5/5

Photo by: Mercedes GP Petronas Formula One Team

Related video

Next article
F1 driver market moves "a bit of a shock" for Norris

Previous article

F1 driver market moves "a bit of a shock" for Norris

Next article

How Hamilton is using his power to drive change

How Hamilton is using his power to drive change
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Le Mans

Ranked: Top 10 best-looking Le Mans 24 Hours cars

42m
2
Formula E

Wehrlein leaves Mahindra FE team with immediate effect

3
Formula 1

No new manufacturers expected to join F1 before 2026

Latest videos

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber 02:47
Formula 1

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber

F1's Banned Whacky Wings 07:36
Formula 1

F1's Banned Whacky Wings

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win 03:15
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey 03:26
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey

Latest news

How Hamilton is using his power to drive change
F1

How Hamilton is using his power to drive change

Mercedes back on track as it begins Silverstone test
F1

Mercedes back on track as it begins Silverstone test

F1 driver market moves "a bit of a shock" for Norris
F1

F1 driver market moves "a bit of a shock" for Norris

No new manufacturers expected to join F1 before 2026
F1

No new manufacturers expected to join F1 before 2026

McLaren unable to test old F1 car before season start
F1

McLaren unable to test old F1 car before season start

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.