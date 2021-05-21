Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

Formula 1 travels to Monte Carlo this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix, widely considered as the jewel in the championship's crown. Here's how can you watch the all-important qualifying session in your country.

The Monaco GP qualifying is one of the highlights of the season, as 20 cars navigate their way around the tight and twisty streets of Monte Carlo.

Red Bull was expected to be favourite for F1's most prestigious race based on data from Spain's third sector, which is similar in characteristics to Monaco, but Ferrari sprung a surprise in practice by finishing at the top of the timesheets.

Will Ferrari stay on top come Saturday? Or will Red Bull and Mercedes reinstate the usual order? Only one way to find out....

What time does qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix start?

Qualifying will begin at Monaco at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT). The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, May 22, 2021 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monaco throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Honda 1'12.487
2 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari Ferrari 1'12.606 0.119
3 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 1'12.648 0.161
4 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 1'12.929 0.442
5 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'12.995 0.508
6 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 1'13.131 0.644
7 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 1'13.236 0.749
8 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'13.732 1.245
9 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Honda 1'13.746 1.259
10 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'14.081 1.594
11 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'14.090 1.603
12 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'14.106 1.619
13 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 1'14.205 1.718
14 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'14.268 1.781
15 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 1'14.281 1.794
16 31 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 1'14.320 1.833
17 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas Ferrari 1'14.616 2.129
18 47 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 1'14.801 2.314
19 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 1'14.840 2.353
20 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'19.618 7.131
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'11.684
2 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari Ferrari 1'11.796 0.112
3 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'12.074 0.390
4 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 1'12.081 0.397
5 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 1'12.107 0.423
6 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 1'12.379 0.695
7 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 1'12.498 0.814
8 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Honda 1'12.708 1.024
9 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'12.746 1.062
10 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'12.982 1.298
11 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'13.065 1.381
12 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 1'13.175 1.491
13 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'13.195 1.511
14 31 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 1'13.199 1.515
15 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 1'13.257 1.573
16 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 1'13.509 1.825
17 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'13.593 1.909
18 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas Ferrari 1'14.407 2.723
19 47 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 1'14.416 2.732
20 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Honda 1'14.829 3.145
View full results
Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Author Rachit Thukral

