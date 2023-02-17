Subscribe
Previous / Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London with Gasly, Ocon Next / The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield
Formula 1 News

Ocon got "very sick" in F1 off-season due to bad lung virus

Esteban Ocon has revealed that a “worrying" lung virus impacted his winter training programme ahead of the new Formula 1 season, but he has since regained full fitness.

Luke Smith
By:
Ocon got "very sick" in F1 off-season due to bad lung virus

Throughout 2022, Ocon placed a renewed focus on his physical efforts and training regime in a bid to find more performance in the car, aiding his push to statistically his most successful season in F1 to date. 

Although Ocon failed to score a podium finish, he recorded his highest points total for a single season to date en route to eighth place in the drivers’ championship for Alpine.

But following the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Ocon revealed he got “very sick” after picking up a lung virus that impacted his training and caused his fitness to drop.

“For a month and a half, I was not really able to go back on the fitness level that I was supposed to have,” Ocon explained at the launch of Alpine’s new F1 car on Thursday.

“But we’ve done a great job together with my team, with my coaches, and to go back to fitness level that I had in the previous year.

“I feel great now. But in such a short period of time, those viruses are strong. Everyone needs to take care, obviously.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Esteban Ocon, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Alpine

Ocon clarified that he was “back to 100% now”, but admitted it was “worrying for a moment” as he could not complete his usual training for six weeks.

“I was able to do some things, but like my cardio went to the highest level at walking pace for example. It was that bad,” said Ocon.

“So we were quite worried, but we did everything in a way for me to recover as quick as possible and to switch that into full training mode when I was feeling better, and then I climbed massively up.

“But for a long time it did plateau, and that was when we started to worry.”

Ocon’s former team-mate, Fernando Alonso, saw his pre-season preparations impacted in 2021 following a cycling accident that meant he could not train for a number of weeks, while subsequent surgery then interrupted his build-up to 2022.

But Ocon said the results from his pre-season physical tests showed he was “higher on most data than I had in 2022”, suggesting he was back in peak condition.

“It was just a scary moment for quite a while which was not going away,” said Ocon.

“The human body is a very strange machine. It’s not a machine, that’s why we can’t fix it as quickly as we would fix the car, which is quite a pain sometimes. But that’s how it is.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London with Gasly, Ocon

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
How "demanding" Alonso has started life with Aston Martin F1

How "demanding" Alonso has started life with Aston Martin F1

Formula 1

Alonso's life at Aston Martin How "demanding" Alonso has started life with Aston Martin F1

Brown: No reason not to expand F1 grid if new teams pay "fair" fee

Brown: No reason not to expand F1 grid if new teams pay "fair" fee

Formula 1

Brown: No reason not to expand grid Brown: No reason not to expand F1 grid if new teams pay "fair" fee

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Zhou proved his critics wrong How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Latest news

Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona

Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return

Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return

NAS NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return

Electrification in NASCAR remains "a work in progress"

Electrification in NASCAR remains "a work in progress"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Electrification in NASCAR remains "a work in progress" Electrification in NASCAR remains "a work in progress"

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Analysis: F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alpine launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Ferrari's launch changed perceptions How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Can W14 return Mercedes to the top? Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance

The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Ferrari launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Aston has been so "aggressive" How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.