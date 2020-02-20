Perez leads second day of F1 test at halfway mark

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
280 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Testing report

Perez leads second day of F1 test at halfway mark

shares
comments
Perez leads second day of F1 test at halfway mark
By:
Feb 20, 2020, 12:08 PM

Sergio Perez ended the second morning of 2020 Formula 1 pre-season testing on top of the timesheets, as the Racing Point driver clocked in a 1m17.347s halfway through the session.

Perez set his best lap just before the two-hour mark on the C3 tyre, the median compound of Pirelli’s range, amid a flurry of strong times in the 1m17s.

He displaced Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo from top spot, who spent a long period of time in the middle of the session lingering in the garage.

Ricciardo then returned to the circuit for the final hour having logged very few laps, but ultimately ended the morning’s running with the fewest tours of the Barcelona circuit with 41.

Red Bull’s Alex Albon was third quickest during his first appearance in pre-season testing, having overcome stunted running at the start of the session owing to problems with his seat.

After Red Bull adjusted Albon’s sitting position, the Thai driver went on to pip AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly by just 0.01s.

Gasly endured early strife with a spin after just six minutes at Turn 9, the scene of his large accident during last year’s testing while driving for Red Bull.

But the French driver recovered adeptly, collecting a healthy 77 laps over the first four hours.

Read Also:

George Russell surprised with the fifth best time of the morning, lodging a time almost exactly a tenth down on Gasly having spent his morning conducting aero work for Williams, while Charles Leclerc was a muted sixth having spent a lengthy spell in the Ferrari garage.

Leclerc looked set to end the session with the lowest lap count, but the Monegasque racer made an appearance at the end of the morning’s running to boost his mileage at the wheel of the Ferrari SF1000.

Lewis Hamilton was seventh-quickest, over a full second down on Perez, but topped the majority of the first hour of running with a time on C1 tyres.

Hamilton then spent a particularly lengthy period of the afternoon putting long runs on a set of C2 tyres, recording a total of 106 laps before lunch.

Behind him, Romain Grosjean collected 87 laps – the second-highest number – having got his first taste on board the Haas VF-20.

Both Grosjean and Hamilton endured moments early on in the session, as the two snatched at their brakes and locked wheels amid the colder temperatures at the start of the day.

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen improved late on in the session, but remained ninth overall, while Lando Norris propped up the timesheets – 1.190s down on Perez’s quickest time – having conducted the bulk of McLaren’s running on C1 tyres. 

Aside from the brief spins and excursions early on, there were no stoppages on the circuit in a clean session - leaving the marshals with little work to do throughout the morning.

Session results

Pos. Driver Car Engine Time Laps
1 Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 1:17.347 48
2 Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 1:17.749 41
3 Alexander Albon Red Bull Honda 1:18.155 59
4 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1:18.165 77
5 George Russell Williams Mercedes 1:18.266 71
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1:18.335 49
7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1:18.387 106
8 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:18.496 87
9 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:18.508 65
10 Lando Norris McLaren Renault 1:18.537 48
Next article
Leclerc explains notebook slip in F1 testing

Previous article

Leclerc explains notebook slip in F1 testing

Next article

Tech insight: What does Mercedes' steering wheel mode do?

Tech insight: What does Mercedes' steering wheel mode do?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sergio Perez Shop Now
Teams Racing Point
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Race hub

Argentinian GP

Argentinian GP

16 Jan - 18 Jan
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

2
Formula 1

Leclerc explains notebook slip in F1 testing

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona

2h
4
Supercars

Crap but spectacular: Van Gisbergen on new Supercars

5
Formula 1

Perez leads second day of F1 test at halfway mark

1h

Latest videos

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes? 06:53
Formula 1
1h

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes?

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown 07:50
Formula 1

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown 01:00
Formula 1

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown

McLaren MCL35 Shakedown 00:43
Formula 1

McLaren MCL35 Shakedown

Alfa Romeo C39 Launch 00:38
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo C39 Launch

Latest news

Tech insight: What does Mercedes' steering wheel mode do?
F1

Tech insight: What does Mercedes' steering wheel mode do?

Perez leads second day of F1 test at halfway mark
F1

Perez leads second day of F1 test at halfway mark

Leclerc explains notebook slip in F1 testing
F1

Leclerc explains notebook slip in F1 testing

Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona
F1

Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona

Steiner: F1 can't take any risks travelling to China
F1

Steiner: F1 can't take any risks travelling to China

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.