Perez explains 2023 Red Bull F1 car "trust" problem

Sergio Perez has conceded that a lack of trust in his Red Bull RB19 Formula 1 car has resulted in him overdriving in recent weeks.

Adam Cooper
By:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

The Mexican has failed to feature in Q3 on six occasions this season, making the cut just four times.

This includes an ongoing streak of five early exits, a run that has seen team-mate Max Verstappen take pole position on each occasion. 

Although Perez has recovered positions during the races, he has only been able to reach the top three by the chequered flag once during this period.  

Asked if he has been overdriving recently, Perez conceded: "Yeah. Certainly, when you're not fully confident with the car. I think what happened in Monaco probably brought me a step back and it has taken me some time to fully trust the car the way I was doing it. 

“And then you add the external factor from the changeable conditions. And then there is a bit more of a discrepancy." 

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

In a bid to get to the bottom of his qualifying struggles, Perez spent time at Red Bull’s Milton Keynes base last week. 

"We've been doing some good work with the engineers over the week and we have some ideas for here,” he said. 

“Hopefully, we are able to just in general have a better platform where we can be more comfortable. And if there is a change of conditions, then we don't have such a difference.” 

He added: "The deficit that I've been experiencing with the car in the last few races, whenever there is a change of condition, it tends to get wider, this limit, let's put it that way. 

“So that's been something that has caught us out. I think the last five races really have been some change of conditions in qualifying. So that has really put us on the back foot for it.” 

Pressed on whether he expects to see immediate improvements on the track, Perez said: "Nothing is instant in F1 as we know. At the same time, we just have to look back at my season, and if I'm second in the world championship, it's for a reason. 

“I've had a rough patch, it's true but I also had a great start to the season. So, it's just balancing out, looking at those good races what worked, or looking at those bad races what didn't, and just make sure that we make progress weekend after weekend."

Additional reporting by Sam Hall

