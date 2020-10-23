Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Practice report

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

shares
comments
Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
By:

Valtteri Bottas set the pace for Mercedes in opening Formula 1 practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix on Friday as drivers got their first taste of the Portimao track.

Ahead of the first F1 race in Portugal for 24 years this weekend, opening practice saw a number of drivers report struggles with a lack of grip at the Autodromo Internacional Algarve.

But Bottas was able to set the pace for Mercedes in FP1, heading up a 1-2 finish for the German team ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the sister W11 car.

Bottas had sat third on the timesheets after the initial runs on the hard compound tyre early in the session as Hamilton led the way, but was able to leapfrog his teammate during the medium-compound runs that followed.

After initially sitting 0.143s off Hamilton's time with his first push lap on the mediums, Bottas was able to set a time of 1m18.410s with his second effort that was good enough to take top spot at the end of the session.

Hamilton was left to settle for second place, sitting 0.339 seconds behind Bottas in the final classification. He reported graining on his tyres during some late laps in FP1, echoing messages from a number of drivers.

Max Verstappen led Red Bull to third despite suffering an early spin in the green conditions and having a laptime deleted after confusion over the track limit rules at Turn 1.

The Dutchman ultimately put in a lap time that was seven tenths of a second slower than Bottas' benchmark, albeit set on the hard compound tyre.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also opted to focus on hard tyre running throughout opening practice at Portimao, and had been running second after the opening runs before ending the session fourth fastest. Leclerc also had a brief spin at Turn 14, but was able to recover easily.

Alexander Albon took fifth for Red Bull despite reporting instability with his RB16 car on low speed corners. Both Red Bulls were spotted to emit puffs of smoke at the rear of the car on occasion midway through the session.

Carlos Sainz finished sixth for McLaren as the team began to evaluate its "slight hybrid" update package following its struggles at the Nurburgring. The Spaniard finished ahead of Sergio Perez and Kimi Raikkonen, who followed in seventh and eighth place respectively.

Daniel Ricciardo ended the session ninth for Renault ahead of Pierre Gasly, who had his running cut short after being asked to pit due to "an issue with the car" with 20 minutes left in the session.

Sebastian Vettel took 11th for Ferrari ahead of Lando Norris and Daniil Kvyat, the latter suffering a spin late on for AlphaTauri at Turn 3. Haas driver Kevin Magnussen finished 14th ahead of Lance Stroll, who made his return to the Racing Point cockpit following illness, and finished 15th.

Antonio Giovinazzi lapped over a second slower than Raikkonen in the second Alfa Romeo car, leaving him 16th ahead of Romain Grosjean.

George Russell led Williams' charge in FP1 as he finished 18th, with teammate Nicholas Latifi propping up the timesheets in P20. The duo were split by Renault's Esteban Ocon, who was told to pit after the chequered flag without changing gear due to a problem with the car.

The session also saw drivers sample some of Pirelli's prototype tyres for 2021 during the opening 30 minutes of the session as part of its development work for next year.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 35 1'18.410
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 35 1'18.749 0.339
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 32 1'19.191 0.781
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 33 1'19.309 0.899
5 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 34 1'19.365 0.955
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 42 1'19.441 1.031
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 31 1'19.907 1.497
8 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 34 1'19.954 1.544
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 27 1'20.058 1.648
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 29 1'20.124 1.714
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 37 1'20.200 1.790
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 29 1'20.207 1.797
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 32 1'20.278 1.868
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 28 1'20.846 2.436
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 32 1'20.954 2.544
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 35 1'21.009 2.599
17 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 31 1'21.169 2.759
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 31 1'21.374 2.964
19 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 31 1'21.673 3.263
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 34 1'22.054 3.644
View full results

Related video

McLaren refines COVID protocols to avoid “complacency”

Previous article

McLaren refines COVID protocols to avoid “complacency”
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

Ricciardo has artist working on tattoo designs for Abiteboul
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo has artist working on tattoo designs for Abiteboul

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin reveal name for new NASCAR team
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin reveal name for new NASCAR team

Marquez is now MotoGP's only "alien" - Crutchlow
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez is now MotoGP's only "alien" - Crutchlow

Espargaro: It's "not easy to be positive" about Aprilia speed
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: It's "not easy to be positive" about Aprilia speed

Stoner details fresh chronic fatigue struggle
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Stoner details fresh chronic fatigue struggle

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates

Latest news

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

McLaren refines COVID protocols to avoid “complacency”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren refines COVID protocols to avoid “complacency”

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates

Mercedes "would be crazy" to leave Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "would be crazy" to leave Formula 1

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

2h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo has artist working on tattoo designs for Abiteboul

2h
3
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

18m
4
NASCAR Cup

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin reveal name for new NASCAR team

5
MotoGP

Marquez is now MotoGP's only "alien" - Crutchlow

Latest news

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

McLaren refines COVID protocols to avoid “complacency”
Formula 1

McLaren refines COVID protocols to avoid “complacency”

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates
Formula 1

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates

Mercedes "would be crazy" to leave Formula 1
Formula 1

Mercedes "would be crazy" to leave Formula 1

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

Latest videos

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market? 07:46
Formula 1
20m

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market?

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1 02:39
Formula 1

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners

Red Bull RB16 front wing 00:55
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 front wing

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments 04:56
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.