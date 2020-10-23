Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Breaking news

McLaren refines COVID protocols to avoid “complacency”

shares
comments
McLaren refines COVID protocols to avoid “complacency”
By:

McLaren has further refined its COVID-19 protocols after the positive tests that hit other teams at the Eifel GP in an attempt to avoid “complacency.”

Mercedes had to bring replacement staff from the UK after two crew members tested positive at the Nurburgring, while Racing Point driver Lance Stroll missed the race and then had a positive test after returning home to Switzerland.

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl says that the positive tests were a “wake-up call”, and led to the Woking outfit reviewing its procedures and doing even more to separate team members – including drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris – on race weekends.

McLaren was the focus of the season's first COVID scare when a team members tested positive at the Australian GP.

“I think with everything that FIA together with F1 and the teams has put in place I think has shown that it is possible to do it in a safe way,” said Seidl when asked by Motorsport.com if the recent cases had impacted McLaren’s planning.

"I think from the first race onwards, we had very strict procedures and policies in place within our team, following also the guidelines that are in place from the FIA side.

“The most important thing is as a team that you will simply make sure you don't get complacent on all these procedures you have in place, sticking to the bubbles, making sure you always keep the distance and so on. And what we simply did again.

“After what happened at the Nurburgring, that's just another wake-up call for the entire team to make sure we don't get complacent and we stick to our procedures that we have in place.

“We did some additional measures now for here again, in terms of separating the people even more, as far as it is possible, in the offices and in the garages.

“We did another step also with the drivers to separate them even more from the team during the race weekend, simply to make sure we do what is possible to do together with this testing machine which is in place.”

Read Also:

Seidl confirmed that McLaren has staff on standby at home.

“As a team, we would be in a position to replace a certain number of people and functions, but it's also clear there's a limit of what you can do and still stay operational as a race team. 

"So far, we have been lucky and didn't have an outbreak yet on our side. Hopefully it stays like that with all the protocols we have in place.”

Regarding the rest of the season and the trip to the Middle East, he added: “If you look ahead, of course, we're obviously monitoring what's ongoing in the world and in Europe. We have a permanent dialogue with FIA and F1. 

"But again, I think with the procedures we have in place and with the protocols, I think we feel all safe in order to go ahead with the races coming. That's how we see that the moment.”

Related video

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates

Previous article

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates

Next article

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Teams McLaren
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

Ricciardo has artist working on tattoo designs for Abiteboul
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo has artist working on tattoo designs for Abiteboul

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin reveal name for new NASCAR team
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin reveal name for new NASCAR team

Marquez is now MotoGP's only "alien" - Crutchlow
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez is now MotoGP's only "alien" - Crutchlow

Espargaro: It's "not easy to be positive" about Aprilia speed
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: It's "not easy to be positive" about Aprilia speed

Stoner details fresh chronic fatigue struggle
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Stoner details fresh chronic fatigue struggle

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates

Latest news

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

McLaren refines COVID protocols to avoid “complacency”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren refines COVID protocols to avoid “complacency”

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates

Mercedes "would be crazy" to leave Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "would be crazy" to leave Formula 1

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

2h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo has artist working on tattoo designs for Abiteboul

2h
3
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

17m
4
NASCAR Cup

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin reveal name for new NASCAR team

5
MotoGP

Marquez is now MotoGP's only "alien" - Crutchlow

Latest news

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

McLaren refines COVID protocols to avoid “complacency”
Formula 1

McLaren refines COVID protocols to avoid “complacency”

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates
Formula 1

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates

Mercedes "would be crazy" to leave Formula 1
Formula 1

Mercedes "would be crazy" to leave Formula 1

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

Latest videos

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market? 07:46
Formula 1
19m

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market?

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1 02:39
Formula 1

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners

Red Bull RB16 front wing 00:55
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 front wing

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments 04:56
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.