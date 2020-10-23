Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Portuguese GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments on display at the Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Motorsport Images.
Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 floor detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF1000 rear detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF1000 floor detail
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Mercedes W11 front detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes F1 W11 technical detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes F1 W11 technical detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes technical detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes technical detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Haas VF-20 brake detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL35 front wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari technical detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari technical detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Renault technical detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull technical detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes technical detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes technical detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes technical detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes technical detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Read Also:
Related video
Previous article
Renault given FIA warning after Ricciardo tyre blunder
Next article
The Sochi-like Portimao feature that even has Mercedes puzzled
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Portuguese GP
|Author
|Giorgio Piola