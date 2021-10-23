Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked F1 rear wing

By:

Red Bull remains unsure of the cause of the hairline crack in Max Verstappen’s rear wing that gave it some concerns ahead of qualifying at Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix.

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked F1 rear wing

After Verstappen had produced a strong lap in final practice before it was deleted for track limits, Red Bull discovered there was a visible crack in his rear wing.

The team elected to make repairs to it to beef it up before qualifying, as well as strengthening the wing on teammate Sergio Perez’s car as a further precaution.

But without a definite answer as to what caused the problem, Red Bull will conduct further investigations overnight before deciding if the wing will be OK for the race.

“There's always something going on,” Horner told Sky Sports F1. “There's never a stress-free session.

“I don't know whether Max hit something, as [there was] quite a crack, and nothing on the other car or any of the other wings.

“We got permission just to beef it up a bit on both cars, so we'll have a closer look at it tonight.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, in the pits during practice

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, in the pits during practice

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Despite the concerns about the rear wing, both Verstappen and Perez were able to produce strong qualifying sessions as they kept title rival Lewis Hamilton at bay.

And with Mercedes having not been able to build on the pace-setting form it showed in opening practice, Horner says Red Bull had managed to make good gains.

“Yesterday the set-up we arrived at the track with was a little bit out, but I think we just tuned the car in,” he explained. “We've managed to improve the traction and we've managed to improve the car a bit over the bumps. The drivers are definitely... you can see their confidence has just grown and grown. So that was a big factor.

“And I think particularly on the mediums, we were debating at one point, would the medium be the better tyre for Q3?”

Mercedes reckoned that the story of the weekend so far was that Red Bull had indeed made good progress with its speed, while the world champion outfit had pretty much stood still.

Chief technical officer James Allison said: “After FP1, FP2 was a bit more of a struggle and it's been a little bit that way since. We've been up at the sharp end, but not really with the edge that we've seen in the recent races, so not easy.”

Asked if it was more Mercedes had lost speed or Red Bull had gained, Allison said: “Probably a little bit of each. Remember we are running in qualifying very similar set-ups to where we started in FP1, having migrated a bit in between time and then come back. So I think probably it's a bit more of Red Bull having a stronger weekend of development than we did.”

Read Also:

shares
comments
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole

Previous article

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen feared late drizzle would scupper USGP F1 pole chance United States GP
Formula 1

Verstappen feared late drizzle would scupper USGP F1 pole chance

Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime
Formula 1

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen 'didn't really understand' Hamilton FP2 F1 clash United States GP
Formula 1

Verstappen 'didn't really understand' Hamilton FP2 F1 clash

Newey on top of Red Bull F1 set-up woes after bike crash recovery
Formula 1

Newey on top of Red Bull F1 set-up woes after bike crash recovery

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Russian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

Trending Today

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little’ through practice, qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little’ through practice, qualifying

Wolff F1 challenge triggered Zak Brown's tattoo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff F1 challenge triggered Zak Brown's tattoo

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole

Verstappen feared late drizzle would scupper USGP F1 pole chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen feared late drizzle would scupper USGP F1 pole chance

Ricciardo reveals Dale Earnhardt Sr tribute helmet for US GP weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals Dale Earnhardt Sr tribute helmet for US GP weekend

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Work underway on 2022 Supercars calendar
Supercars Supercars

Work underway on 2022 Supercars calendar

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Verstappen has become F1 champion material Prime

How Verstappen has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
10 h
Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle Prime

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be set to be another close contest.

Formula 1
12 h
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Prime

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Prime

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looks back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021

Latest news

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked F1 rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked F1 rear wing

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little’ through practice, qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little’ through practice, qualifying

Verstappen feared late drizzle would scupper USGP F1 pole chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen feared late drizzle would scupper USGP F1 pole chance

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.