Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled Austrian GP qualifying strategy Next / How 'copy/paste' Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit

By:

Daniel Ricciardo insists that he is making progress in getting on top of his McLaren car, despite more frustrations in qualifying for Formula 1’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit

While teammate Lando Norris secured a career-best front row start at the Red Bull Ring, Ricciardo endured a more difficult time as he failed to make it out of Q2 and ended up 13th on the grid.

Although baffled about the lap time deficit to Norris, Ricciardo reckons that his performance is not a real indicator of the progress he is making with the MCL35M

“I wouldn't say it's like a recurring issue now,” he said. “I feel we've made progress from last week in some areas and, if I didn't look at classification, I'd say it's been a better weekend. But unfortunately it's not translating on the stopwatch.

“It's definitely been different to last weekend, as far as I think we've actually made some good steps. But, yeah, unfortunately the laptime shows the same result. I mean, relatively, so there's obviously still work to do. That's where it is at the moment.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo has been pushing hard to adapt his driving style to the McLaren car, with team boss Andreas Seidl saying earlier this year that the car required a ‘special’ approach to get the most from it.

The Australian remains confident that he can still unlock more pace from the car, and thinks it is just a case of working hard with the team to work out where he is losing out.

“I'm just going to keep working at it, but I definitely do feel more comfortable in the car now,” he said. “It's not kind of race two or race three, where I know that there is still just more to come naturally from seat time.

“I do feel, especially now with the third race of a triple-header, like I've had enough time in the car and consistently in the last few weeks to be at a level of comfort with it.

“Sure there still might be a couple of little mistakes here or there, but if I wouldn't look at the classification then, in my head, I would think that we’d had a good day, a solid day and everything was pretty familiar.

“There's obviously still something that is missing and I think we'll just have to dig a bit deeper for that.

“But weirdly enough, I feel alright in the car, so I will just keep trying to search for where that lap time is, because it's obviously not a tenth. We're still talking big margins. So that one will require probably a bit more analysis.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled Austrian GP qualifying strategy

Previous article

Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled Austrian GP qualifying strategy

Next article

How 'copy/paste' Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache

How 'copy/paste' Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

12 h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit

1 h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled Austrian GP qualifying strategy

2 h
4
World Superbike

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season

5
Supercars

Townsville opens up, Brisbane still in lockdown

Latest news
Alonso urges FIA to help F1's gentleman's agreement in qualifying
Formula 1

Alonso urges FIA to help F1's gentleman's agreement in qualifying

33m
The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance Prime
Formula 1

The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance

1 h
How 'copy/paste' Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache
Formula 1

How 'copy/paste' Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache

1 h
Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit
Formula 1

Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit

1 h
Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled Austrian GP qualifying strategy
Formula 1

Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled Austrian GP qualifying strategy

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Vettel handed three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP 00:43
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Vettel handed three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP

Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
2 h

Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Austrian GP- Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth .mp4 03:52
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Austrian GP- Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth .mp4

Formula 1: Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until end of 2023 00:24
Formula 1
18 h

Formula 1: Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until end of 2023

Formula 1: Hamilton says 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton says "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo "not going to panic" over Austria F1 Friday form Austrian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo "not going to panic" over Austria F1 Friday form

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Ricciardo: F1 power unit glitch was "disheartening" Styrian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1 power unit glitch was "disheartening"

McLaren More from
McLaren
FIA would have investigated Bottas F1 pitlane spin without complaint Styrian GP
Formula 1

FIA would have investigated Bottas F1 pitlane spin without complaint

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren in F1, says Norris
Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren in F1, says Norris

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime
Formula 1

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit

Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled Austrian GP qualifying strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled Austrian GP qualifying strategy

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season
World Superbike World Superbike

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season

Townsville opens up, Brisbane still in lockdown
Supercars Supercars

Townsville opens up, Brisbane still in lockdown

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed
Supercars Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

Full S5000 season to cost $200,000
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Full S5000 season to cost $200,000

Daytona RC race was "heck of a show" that could return in 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Daytona RC race was "heck of a show" that could return in 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance Prime

The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
1 h
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Prime

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
23 h
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

Alonso urges FIA to help F1's gentleman's agreement in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso urges FIA to help F1's gentleman's agreement in qualifying

The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance

How 'copy/paste' Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

How 'copy/paste' Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache

Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.