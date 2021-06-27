Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Live: Follow the Styrian GP as it happens Next / Styrian GP: Verstappen cruises to win ahead of Hamilton
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Russell rues "typical" bad luck after Styrian GP retirement

By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
, Writer

George Russell called it "typical" to hit bad luck when chasing his maiden Formula 1 points finish for Williams after a power unit issue forced him to retire in Styria.

Russell rues "typical" bad luck after Styrian GP retirement

Russell started the race 10th for Williams and moved up to eighth early on after Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly made contact on the opening lap.

The Williams driver was able to hold position, keeping the likes of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda behind, and even closed up on Fernando Alonso for seventh towards the end of the first stint.

But after Williams informed Russell that it was switching to "plan B" for reliability reasons, the team began to take action for a power unit issue that was emerging.

Russell's first pit stop lasted 18 seconds before he came in a second time to allow for pneumatic cooling, dropping him to the rear of the field.

 

Williams brought Russell in to retire the car at the end of Lap 38, leaving some of the team members with their heads in their hands in the garage after seeing the chance for a first points finish since Germany 2019 pass by.

"It's such a shame," Russell said on Ziggo Sport following his retirement.

"Racing is never easy. It's never… fair is not the right word. You make your own luck, and ultimately, something went wrong today.

"But for us, we're not here consistently, and it's just typical. I don't really know what to think or to say, to be honest.

"It's such a shame for everybody in the team. They've worked so hard for this, and it's been such a long time coming.

"These points today would have been massive, not just for the morale, but if I finished P8 or P7 - I think P7 was probably possible, I was quicker than Alonso - four or six points in the constructors' would have been massive. Absolutely massive for us."

Russell said that it was "just a technical problem" that Williams was looking into, confirming it was "something to do with the pneumatic pressure".

Since debuting at the start of 2019, Russell's sole points finish came during his one-race appearance for Mercedes in Sakhir last year when he finished P9.

A finish of eighth or higher would have lifted Williams to eighth in the constructors' championship above Alfa Romeo, and have been the team's best result since the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

shares
comments
Live: Follow the Styrian GP as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow the Styrian GP as it happens

Next article

Styrian GP: Verstappen cruises to win ahead of Hamilton

Styrian GP: Verstappen cruises to win ahead of Hamilton
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Vinales says leaving Yamaha "an option" but denies Aprilia links

1 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions

21 h
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Styria F1

10 min
4
Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

5
Formula 1

Russell rues "typical" bad luck after Styrian GP retirement

1 h
Latest news
Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Styria F1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Styria F1

10m
Hamilton: Impossible to keep up with Verstappen in ‘lonely’ Styrian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Impossible to keep up with Verstappen in ‘lonely’ Styrian GP

21m
Styrian GP: Verstappen cruises to win ahead of Hamilton
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen cruises to win ahead of Hamilton

40m
Russell rues "typical" bad luck after Styrian GP retirement
Formula 1

Russell rues "typical" bad luck after Styrian GP retirement

1 h
Live: Follow the Styrian GP as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Styrian GP as it happens

2 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Styrian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
19 h

Starting Grid for the Styrian Grand Prix

Formula 1: COTA making plans for an additional 20,000 fans 00:39
Formula 1
21 h

Formula 1: COTA making plans for an additional 20,000 fans

Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous 00:54
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director 00:38
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1 06:46
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton: Impossible to keep up with Verstappen in ‘lonely’ Styrian GP Styrian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Impossible to keep up with Verstappen in ‘lonely’ Styrian GP

Wolff finds "Armageddon" radio complaints "highly entertaining"
Formula 1

Wolff finds "Armageddon" radio complaints "highly entertaining"

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

George Russell More from
George Russell
Russell: Set-up direction change has helped lift Williams F1 form Styrian GP
Formula 1

Russell: Set-up direction change has helped lift Williams F1 form

Capito thinks Russell would be "quite happy" to stay at Williams
Formula 1

Capito thinks Russell would be "quite happy" to stay at Williams

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Trending Today

Vinales says leaving Yamaha "an option" but denies Aprilia links
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales says leaving Yamaha "an option" but denies Aprilia links

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner in another Ajo KTM 1-2
Moto2 Moto2

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner in another Ajo KTM 1-2

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Safari WRC: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Safari WRC: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out

Castrol International Rally report
Other rally Other rally

Castrol International Rally report

Next Level Racing GT Track cockpit review
Esports Esports

Next Level Racing GT Track cockpit review

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
6 h
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021

Latest news

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Styria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Styria F1

Hamilton: Impossible to keep up with Verstappen in ‘lonely’ Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Impossible to keep up with Verstappen in ‘lonely’ Styrian GP

Styrian GP: Verstappen cruises to win ahead of Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen cruises to win ahead of Hamilton

Russell rues "typical" bad luck after Styrian GP retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell rues "typical" bad luck after Styrian GP retirement

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.