Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Stroll thinks it's "ridiculous" Leclerc wasn't penalised

shares
comments
Stroll thinks it's "ridiculous" Leclerc wasn't penalised
By:

Lance Stroll said it was "ridiculous" that Charles Leclerc wasn't penalised for their first-lap contact during the Russian Grand Prix.

The Canadian was on the outside line heading into Turn 4 on the opening lap, with Leclerc to his inside, when they touched on corner exit and the Racing Point was sent spinning backwards into the wall.

The incident was noted by the stewards, but no further action was deemed necessary.

Leclerc went on to finish sixth for Ferrari but, speaking afterwards to Sky Sports F1, Stroll was critical of the decision not to penalise him.

"I'm quite surprised he didn't get a penalty," he said. "I gave him plenty of room, I did the whole corner on the outside, and he just tagged my right-rear.

"I gave him all the room I could and it was unlucky. But he could have avoided it, he didn't have to run so wide into me. It's kind of ridiculous he didn't get a penalty."

His Racing Point teammate Sergio Perez enjoyed a strong run to fourth place, his 23-lap opening stint the longest of all the drivers who started on the soft tyre.

Asked what he thought would have been possible, Stroll said: "I think a lot as possible. I think we were seventh at that point, I had a great start, we were on a good tyre so it's a real shame."

Perez's strong tyre management on the softs helped him to make up for a bad start in which he dropped behind both Renault drivers to recover the position he qualified in.

"Apart from the start, everything was good," he told Sky. "That side of the grid was totally no grip at all, as soon as I released the clutch I went straight into wheelspin, I lost the position to the two Renaults.

"Luckily I think we did very good management on that soft tyre in the first stint and that basically made our race."

Perez also overtook Daniel Ricciardo on track at Turn 3, saying he thought "there was only going to be one shot at it".

"I saw he was struggling with his tyres and it was important to get him by soon. And it worked well, I'm pleased," he added.

Perez said fourth place was "the maximum we could do" and said he was hopeful that updates to his car for the Eifel GP - with only Stroll able to run the updates in Russia - would help the team to "be in the mix for the podiums".

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"

Previous article

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Drivers Lance Stroll , Charles Leclerc
Author James Newbold

Trending Today

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Rossi, Dovizioso crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Rossi, Dovizioso crash

Marquez “expected much more” from Quartararo in 2020
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez “expected much more” from Quartararo in 2020

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction

Brno MotoGP: Top photos from Friday
MotoGP MotoGP / Top List

Brno MotoGP: Top photos from Friday

Moto2 race winner Jorge Martin tests positive for COVID-19
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Moto2 race winner Jorge Martin tests positive for COVID-19

Verstappen's Q3 lap "unbelievable", says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen's Q3 lap "unbelievable", says Horner

Russian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Russian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Latest news

Stroll thinks it's "ridiculous" Leclerc wasn't penalised
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll thinks it's "ridiculous" Leclerc wasn't penalised

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"

Wolff says Hamilton penalties in Russia "far-fetched"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says Hamilton penalties in Russia "far-fetched"

Hamilton: F1 stewards "trying to stop me" with penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: F1 stewards "trying to stop me" with penalties

Trending

1
FIA F2

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

2
MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Rossi, Dovizioso crash

1h
3
MotoGP

Marquez “expected much more” from Quartararo in 2020

4
MotoGP

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction

5
MotoGP

Brno MotoGP: Top photos from Friday

Latest news

Stroll thinks it's "ridiculous" Leclerc wasn't penalised
Formula 1

Stroll thinks it's "ridiculous" Leclerc wasn't penalised

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"
Formula 1

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"

Wolff says Hamilton penalties in Russia "far-fetched"
Formula 1

Wolff says Hamilton penalties in Russia "far-fetched"

Hamilton: F1 stewards "trying to stop me" with penalties
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 stewards "trying to stop me" with penalties

Bottas says "massive bee" thwarted first-lap pass attempt
Formula 1

Bottas says "massive bee" thwarted first-lap pass attempt

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom 02:24
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali 04:26
Formula 1

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP 01:02
Formula 1

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport 08:49
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.