Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda set for FP1 run with AlphaTauri

shares
comments
Tsunoda set for FP1 run with AlphaTauri
By:

Yuki Tsunoda is being lined up for a Friday practice session run with the AlphaTauri Formula 1 team as his bid for a 2021 race seat continues to gather momentum.

It was previously announced that the FIA F2 racer will conduct a 300km test at Imola after the Emilia Romagna GP, at the wheel of a 2018 Toro Rosso.

Team boss Franz Tost has indicated that the Japanese driver may do an FP1 session in addition to the post-season young driver test at Abu Dhabi.

Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko said recently that it was "planned" to promote Tsunoda, who is a protege of engine supplier Honda as well as the Austrian drinks company.

He currently lies third in the F2 championship, with two race weekends in Bahrain left on the schedule.

Given the timing and Tsunoda's need to focus on F2 in Bahrain it's logical that an FP1 run could take place in Turkey, although that would deny one of the regular drivers an opportunity to gain experience of the track.

Read Also:

However, he could also run in Abu Dhabi, where it would be less costly for the regular race drivers.

Tost insisted that the call on who races for the team in 2021 has not yet been made.

"The driver line-up is not decided yet for next year," he said. "The programme with Yuki is the following – we had him at the factory last week to make his seat, because after the race in Imola we will do a 300kms test.

"Maybe, but this is not decided yet, he will do an FP1 once. And then he has another two races in Bahrain, and we will see where he is finishing the F2 championship, in regard to the superlicence.

"Then he will do the Abu Dhabi young driver test, and then Red Bull will decide who will be the driver line-up for Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2021."

Inevitably there has been strong speculation that Daniil Kvyat will be dropped should Tsunoda land a race seat.

"I haven't, let's say, got many updates so far about this," said the Russian. "All I know is that there are six races remaining this season, and I'll do my best in these six races remaining, and it's the best thing I can do right now.

"I'm aware of the situation and it's very easy. And, of course, there are not so many seats available, but from my side I can only do the best in these races remaining."

Related video

Williams refuses to confirm Russell and Latifi for 2021

Previous article

Williams refuses to confirm Russell and Latifi for 2021

Next article

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle

No team orders at Ducati despite Aragon GP bust-up
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

No team orders at Ducati despite Aragon GP bust-up

Tsunoda set for FP1 run with AlphaTauri
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda set for FP1 run with AlphaTauri

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing

Racing Point defends switch to 2020 Mercedes suspension
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point defends switch to 2020 Mercedes suspension

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

Latest news

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

Tsunoda set for FP1 run with AlphaTauri
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda set for FP1 run with AlphaTauri

Williams refuses to confirm Russell and Latifi for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams refuses to confirm Russell and Latifi for 2021

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Trending

1
MotoGP

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash

2
MotoGP

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle

43m
3
MotoGP

No team orders at Ducati despite Aragon GP bust-up

4
Formula 1

Tsunoda set for FP1 run with AlphaTauri

49m
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing

Latest news

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

Tsunoda set for FP1 run with AlphaTauri
Formula 1

Tsunoda set for FP1 run with AlphaTauri

Williams refuses to confirm Russell and Latifi for 2021
Formula 1

Williams refuses to confirm Russell and Latifi for 2021

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

McLaren refines COVID protocols to avoid “complacency”
Formula 1

McLaren refines COVID protocols to avoid “complacency”

Latest videos

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market? 07:46
Formula 1
2h

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market?

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1 02:39
Formula 1

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners

Red Bull RB16 front wing 00:55
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 front wing

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments 04:56
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.