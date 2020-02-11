Ferrari: Vettel, not Hamilton, is "first choice" for 2021

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
274 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
288 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Vettel, not Hamilton, is "first choice" for 2021

shares
comments
Ferrari: Vettel, not Hamilton, is "first choice" for 2021
By:
Co-author: Roberto Chinchero
Feb 11, 2020, 8:48 PM

Sebastian Vettel is Ferrari's "first choice" to partner Charles Leclerc for the 2021 Formula 1 season, team principal Mattia Binotto says.

Somewhat overshadowed in 2019 by his less-experienced teammate Leclerc, who has been handed a new Ferrari deal that runs through 2024, four-time F1 champion Vettel is due to become a free agent at the end of the upcoming campaign.

But though Vettel and Leclerc's first year as teammates was not entirely smooth, and Ferrari higher-ups publicly entertained the idea of making a move for reigning champion Lewis Hamilton, Binotto has now moved to clarify that keeping Vettel was the "preference".

Asked whether Hamilton was an option for 2021, Binotto said at the launch of the Ferrari SF1000: "I want to reply on a different way. I think Seb is our first choice at the moment, and obviously it's something we are discussing with him and we will continue discussing, but he's certainly our first option, our preference at the moment."

He subsequently said that recruiting Hamilton was not something Ferrari was "considering at the moment".

Vettel, for his part, said he preferred to "live in the moment" rather than already think about his post-2020 F1 prospects.

"If you compare to three years ago, I didn't have a contract until August, so strictly speaking I was out of business half a year before the season finished," Vettel said. "So, I don't think it changes much.

"As I said, you're obviously focused on what's going on in the moment. At some point obviously you have to sort out what's going on in the future. But I think we'll have enough time to do so."

Queried on a timeframe for agreeing a new deal for Vettel, Binotto said: "I think it's firstly a common decision, something we will discuss together.

"It will take the time that is needed. Obviously now we are focused on the car, we are focused on what will be the winter testing and the first races, and there will be a proper time for the rest."

View also:

Next article
Gallery: Ferrari’s new SF1000 from all angles

Previous article

Gallery: Ferrari’s new SF1000 from all angles
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
30 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Extreme" 2020 design aimed at maximum downforce

3h
3
Formula 1

What Ricciardo's boots tell you about F1's intensity

4
Formula 1

Ferrari's 2020 F1 car breaks cover

3h
5
IndyCar

No representative times set in cold morning IndyCar test

3h

Latest videos

Sebastian Vettel at the Ferrari SF1000 launch 00:57
Formula 1
2h

Sebastian Vettel at the Ferrari SF1000 launch

Charles Leclerc at the Ferrari SF1000 launch 00:52
Formula 1
2h

Charles Leclerc at the Ferrari SF1000 launch

Ferrari SF1000 launch 01:22
Formula 1
3h

Ferrari SF1000 launch

Scuderia Ferrari: Chronology of F1 models 01:08
Formula 1

Scuderia Ferrari: Chronology of F1 models

Livestream: 2020 Scuderia Ferrari F1 Launch 00:00
Formula 1

Livestream: 2020 Scuderia Ferrari F1 Launch

Latest news

Ferrari: Vettel, not Hamilton, is "first choice" for 2021
F1

Ferrari: Vettel, not Hamilton, is "first choice" for 2021

Gallery: Ferrari’s new SF1000 from all angles
F1

Gallery: Ferrari’s new SF1000 from all angles

Ferrari: "Extreme" 2020 design aimed at maximum downforce
F1

Ferrari: "Extreme" 2020 design aimed at maximum downforce

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950
F1

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950

Ferrari's 2020 F1 car breaks cover
F1

Ferrari's 2020 F1 car breaks cover

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.