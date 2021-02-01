Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
272 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
07 Nov
race in
279 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
292 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
307 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
313 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why are Formula 1 drivers hardest hit by COVID-19?

shares
comments
Why are Formula 1 drivers hardest hit by COVID-19?
By:

News that Pierre Gasly had tested positive for COVID-19 in Dubai came as little surprise to much of the Formula 1 community on Sunday night.

Delivered in the same Instagram Stories text format used by both Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris following their positive results in the last month - also following time to Dubai - Gasly said he was self-isolating and feeling OK, before urging his followers to "take care".

The third positive case in the space of a month, and sixth overall among the F1 grid, has acted as another wake-up call to the series on the risks it faces. Almost one-third of the field has now contracted the virus - a very high figure no matter how you look at it.

But why have F1 drivers been so susceptible to picking up COVID-19 compared to their equivalents in other sports?

F1 has already faced bigger challenges than most sporting series by virtue of its international nature. Unlike domestic sports such as football and rugby, or even national motorsport championships, F1's globe-trotting DNA makes it impossible to avoid some risks, such as passing through airports used by general travellers.

The protocols put in place by F1 and the FIA have worked well, returning an incredibly small number of positive results and enforcing strict and effective plans should any emerge. It ensured the 2020 season could be held safely, even with rigorous rules in force - best seen in Abu Dhabi when an 'airbridge' was created, sealing the F1 paddock off from the rest of the city.

But the regular testing regime required for events is not active during the off-season, giving the paddock some respite from uncomfortable nasal rummages. Tightening restrictions around the world have meant there is still a need to remain vigilant, particularly as new, more transmissible strains begin to emerge.

Read Also:

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon explained at the end of last year how it would be difficult to drop precautions even without the regular testing, given the need for drivers to complete their intense winter training regimes.

"There is going to be a high period of training, I need to catch up on the weight that I've lost during the season and get my fitness level up again," Ocon explained.

"But it's a bit tricky to travel at the moment in Europe. It's a bit tricky to just drop the precautions really, because we can't really do that.

"We're not going to be tested as much, but we don't want to get sick and lose 15 days and feel unwell."

The effects of COVID-19 even on elite athletes like F1 drivers was seen plainly last year. Lance Stroll missed the Eifel Grand Prix through illness, pulling out ahead of qualifying and testing positive upon returning home to Switzerland. His form was patchy upon his comeback, with the Canadian admitting to Motorsport.com in a late-season interview that he felt the impacts for a while.

"It wasn't an easy recovery for the first couple of races," Stroll conceded. "I still had that kind of COVID hangover for a couple of races in Portugal and [Imola]. And that was actually really tough. I was out of the car for like a month from the race, from Russia until Portugal, like four weeks out of the car with COVID, no exercising. I lost a lot of muscle, there was no training. So it was a tough comeback."

It's a risk the drivers were conscious of, but it has not stopped many of them travelling, raising questions about the necessity of their trips. At a time when self-anointed "influencers" have been pleading for forgiveness for jetting to Dubai in order to undertake essential work - posing on beaches apparently helps motivate people back home - F1 drivers who have been travelling have not been immune to criticism.

Norris and Leclerc were both subject to fan questions about their decision to travel to Dubai. McLaren said that Norris had travelled there for a training camp, but was having a short holiday beforehand. Gasly has an apartment in Dubai and has spent time there over the winter, meaning he is technically at home, but has been photographed interacting with people while not wearing a mask or socially-distancing in recent weeks. 

 

As countries began to instigate lockdowns again towards the end of last year, Dubai's low number of COVID-19 cases made it a popular and relatively easy location for people to travel to.

Emirates was openly marketing its flights noting that Dubai was a 'travel corridor', and on the list of locations where passengers returning to the UK did not have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

Most restrictions, with the exception of wearing face coverings, had been removed, while an ambitious vaccination programme targeting 50% of the UAE's population by March commenced.

But unsurprisingly, cases have now surged. A record daily high of 3,657 cases was reported in the UAE on 30 January, prompting the UK government to place the country on the 'red list', banning travel.

A number of other sportsmen and women who travelled to Dubai for winter training also returned positive results, including footballers from Manchester City and Arsenal. In Scotland, the Celtic squad was without 13 players for a recent match after one of its players on a Dubai training camp tested positive and forced wider isolations.

This F1 off-season is perhaps the most needed in the series' recent history. The run of 17 races in just over five months stretched the entire paddock, making it important for everyone to get some time off. The drivers had the freedoms they would normally enjoy - travel where you want between races, take breaks through the season - snatched away because of the pandemic.

"You feel like you're a bit in a cage, where you don't have the freedom to really do and see the people you want," Gasly told Motorsport.com before the end of the season. "So I'm clearly going to take the opportunity over the off-season to do it, because who knows what is going to happen next year. We may be in a similar situation."

The international nature of F1 does not fully explain why so many drivers have contracted COVID-19, though. MotoGP has a similarly far-flung calendar, yet only four riders across its three paddocks - MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 – are known to have tested positive. Most riders have spent the winters at their bases in Europe.

Some F1 drivers and teams have opted to keep a low profile when it comes to publicising their winter movements. Sergio Perez and Sebastian Vettel have both travelled to the UK in recent weeks to visit their new teams and complete seat fittings, but otherwise there have been few clear signs of drivers jaunting to their factories or taking holidays, heeding advice from their teams to stay conscious of the global situation.

One theory defending Norris, Leclerc and Gasly was that it was better for them to catch COVID-19 now than during the season, which would force them to miss races. It's an idea similar to the 'corona camp' Dr. Helmut Marko - not a doctor of medicine, remember - suggested last March for his Red Bull drivers.

The scientific research has been mixed. A recent study from Public Health England claimed a "naturally acquired immunity as a result of past infections provide 83% protection against reinfection", lasting for at least five months. But it is still possible to carry COVID-19 and transmit it to other people, and it remains unclear just how long such immunity would really last.

The price, if any, the drivers who have contracted COVID-19 will pay remains to be seen. Norris has since completed his isolation and returned to the UK, while Leclerc was back on track for Ferrari last week at Fiorano. Neither has yet faced the media this year, but it will be interesting to learn just how much their pre-season preparations were impacted by the virus.

Newly-appointed F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali recently spoke about the need for drivers to be ambassadors for the series' off-track views, relating to its We Race As One campaign and anti-racism messaging.

But the same is also true in relation to the pandemic. It's important that drivers take care to adhere to guidelines as best possible, even during the off-season, not just for their own sake but to be aware of the wider global situation. Just because they no longer run the risk of missing a race does not mean they should let their guards down completely.

Related video

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars

Previous article

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Glickenhaus unveils full driver line-up for Hypercar debut
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus unveils full driver line-up for Hypercar debut

AUS: Outer Bounds Racing's new buggy
Offroad Offroad / News

AUS: Outer Bounds Racing's new buggy

Whelen Cadillac knocked out of R24 contention by gearbox failure
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Whelen Cadillac knocked out of R24 contention by gearbox failure

Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi

The Big Picture - Best of grid girls 2012
General General / Commentary

The Big Picture - Best of grid girls 2012

Why F1 driver contracts are fraught with peril Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Why F1 driver contracts are fraught with peril

BAT committed to McLaren branding plan amid tobacco scrutiny
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

BAT committed to McLaren branding plan amid tobacco scrutiny

Latest news

Why are Formula 1 drivers hardest hit by COVID-19?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why are Formula 1 drivers hardest hit by COVID-19?

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive

Why F1 driver contracts are fraught with peril Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Why F1 driver contracts are fraught with peril

Trending

1
WEC

Glickenhaus unveils full driver line-up for Hypercar debut

2
Offroad

AUS: Outer Bounds Racing's new buggy

3
IMSA

Whelen Cadillac knocked out of R24 contention by gearbox failure

22h
4
IMSA

Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi

17h
5
General

The Big Picture - Best of grid girls 2012

Latest news

Why are Formula 1 drivers hardest hit by COVID-19?

Why are Formula 1 drivers hardest hit by COVID-19?

Formula 1
59m
Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars

Formula 1
1h
Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive

Formula 1
3h
Why F1 driver contracts are fraught with peril

Why F1 driver contracts are fraught with peril

Formula 1
5h
How's Ferrari season-long pain highlights 2021 engine task

How's Ferrari season-long pain highlights 2021 engine task

Formula 1
5h

Latest videos

Lost F1 Teams: Campos 07:42
Formula 1
Jan 29, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Campos

Revealed: What Ferrari Is Changing On Its Engine For F1 2021 04:21
Formula 1
Jan 27, 2021

Revealed: What Ferrari Is Changing On Its Engine For F1 2021

F1 Explained: 2021 Rule Changes with James Allison 12:49
Formula 1
Jan 27, 2021

F1 Explained: 2021 Rule Changes with James Allison

Make F1 Great Again: The US F1 Team That Never Made It Into Formula 1 07:41
Formula 1
Jan 25, 2021

Make F1 Great Again: The US F1 Team That Never Made It Into Formula 1

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W04 03:30
Formula 1
Jan 25, 2021

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W04

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.