Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why F1 is stuck with its "anti-embarrassment" engine penalty rules
Formula 1 News

Former Williams aerodynamicist Terzi dies in car crash

By:
Co-author:
Franco Nugnes

Former Williams and Ferrari Formula 1 aerodynamicist Antonia Terzi has died following a car crash in the United Kingdom. She was 50.

Former Williams aerodynamicist Terzi dies in car crash

Terzi, who was born in Italy, was best known in F1 circles for having been the inspiration for the famous 'walrus nose' that appeared on the Williams FW26 in 2004.

Having studied aerodynamics in Italy and the UK, Terzi's F1 career began at Ferrari, where she worked under Rory Byrne until 2001.

After making a good impression, she moved to Williams to become the team's chief aerodynamicist, and played a key role in the team's race-winning push during its engine partnership with German manufacturer BMW.

She most famously helped the team cause a stir ahead of the 2004 season when the FW26 was revealed with its unique 'Walrus nose' concept.

The idea was for Williams to shorten the nose as much as possible in a bid to maximise downforce and minimise drag – with the twin 'tusk' pylons sloping down to act as an attachment for the front wing.

While Williams was convinced on the benefits of the design, the FW26 proved tricky to set up and, by the Hungarian Grand Prix, the team switched to a more conventional nose configuration.

Marc Gene, BMW Williams FW26

Marc Gene, BMW Williams FW26

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Williams ended the season in better shape, with Juan Pablo Montoya taking a famous pole position at the Italian Grand Prix and winning the final race of the campaign in Brazil.

After the challenging season in which rival Ferrari's F2004 proved dominant, Terzi left the Grove-based squad and was replaced by Loic Bigois.

She moved away from F1 and took on a role at Bentley as head of aerodynamics.

More recently she devoted times towards academic ventures. Terzi was employed as assistant professor by the Delft University of Technology, which is the Netherlands' oldest and largest public technical university. She worked in the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering.

One of her ongoing projects there was the Superbus, a fully electrical vehicle made of composite materials that featured 'gull wing' doors and could carry up to 23 passengers.

Last year she was appointed as full professor at the Australian National University in Canberra, where she was planning to move once COVID travel restrictions had eased.

shares
comments
Why F1 is stuck with its "anti-embarrassment" engine penalty rules
Previous article

Why F1 is stuck with its "anti-embarrassment" engine penalty rules
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call Prime
Formula 1

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call

Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon United States GP
Formula 1

Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon

Red Bull: Mercedes F1 suspension could bring "powerful" gain in final races United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes F1 suspension could bring "powerful" gain in final races

Latest news

Former Williams aerodynamicist Terzi dies in car crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Former Williams aerodynamicist Terzi dies in car crash

Why F1 is stuck with its "anti-embarrassment" engine penalty rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 is stuck with its "anti-embarrassment" engine penalty rules

The early signs of greatness that made Mercedes pursue Russell Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The early signs of greatness that made Mercedes pursue Russell

Ferrari doesn't see anything wrong with Mercedes F1 suspension
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari doesn't see anything wrong with Mercedes F1 suspension

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early signs of greatness that made Mercedes pursue Russell Prime

The early signs of greatness that made Mercedes pursue Russell

George Russell’s ascent is almost complete, as he gets to become teammate to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022. As STEWART BELL explains, although Russell has made a big splash since joining the F1 grid in 2019, Mercedes knew much earlier that it had a real star on its hands…

Formula 1
2 h
Why the intensity of F1 2021’s title fight plays into Red Bull’s ethos Prime

Why the intensity of F1 2021’s title fight plays into Red Bull’s ethos

After spending so many difficult seasons watching Mercedes clean up in Formula 1’s hybrid era, Red Bull has finally put together a package capable of fighting for the world championship. It’s therefore no surprise to see Max Verstappen and his team attacking with zero compromise in pursuit of glory.

Formula 1
21 h
When F1’s underrated free spirit Piquet stood up to Ecclestone Prime

When F1’s underrated free spirit Piquet stood up to Ecclestone

Nelson Piquet loved racing, hated gladhanding sponsors, and wanted to be adequately compensated for his talents. Nigel Roebuck recalls how that set Piquet on course for conflict with a team boss he felt was exploiting his loyalty.

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2021
The secrets of preparing for a new F1 circuit Prime

The secrets of preparing for a new F1 circuit

No Formula 1 team arrives at a ‘new’ circuit entirely unfamiliar with it. As PAT SYMONDS explains, simulation and artificial intelligence does the hard work even before the driver takes their turn

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2021
The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call Prime

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call

Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen's clash in Austin has thrust the debate about rights and wrongs of wheel-to-wheel combat firmly into the public spotlight, prompting complaints about the Formula 1 rules process. But what can the FIA do to prevent the issue resurfacing?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2021
How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in F1 2021 battle Prime

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in F1 2021 battle

Supremacy in the McLaren vs Ferrari fight over third place in the constructors’ championship has ebbed and flowed between the two teams so far in the 2021 Formula 1 season. But for several key reasons, right now it seems the advantage has swung decisively back to the Scuderia and McLaren knows it.

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2021
The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin Prime

The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin

As the 2021 Formula 1 title battle winds towards its climax, the United States GP added another thrilling act in the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battle. Although Hamilton aced the start, Verstappen and Red Bull took the initiative with strategy and were richly rewarded, despite Mercedes' best efforts as the race went down to the wire

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
US Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

US Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a baking hot afternoon in Texas, Formula 1 drivers were tested to their limits. As the pressure on the title contending squads reaches an ever-greater level of intensity, the foremost challengers again showed their class, but were outshone by a standout drive from the upper midfield

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.