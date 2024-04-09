CHANCE TO WIN! A Dream Weekend in Miami

Sponsored by

The MoneyGram Miami Dream Weekend with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team offers US race fans the chance to not only win two Champions Club tickets to this incredible event, but also all airfares and accommodation, team gear, autographed caps and $1,000 in the form of a check.

This year, there will be double the action and double the entertainment at the popular Miami street circuit, with one of this season’s six Sprint races taking place before Saturday qualifying, followed by the main event itself on Sunday.

The venue, which encompasses the Miami Dolphins stadium and a beach entertainment area, has created a vibe that is unique in the sport and the Florida sunshine makes it a perfect place to catch an F1 race.

Even the drivers love it, and last year MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver Nico Hulkenberg said: “It’s so different, how it looks, how it feels. The palms, the people, the Latin factor. It feels like a Grand Prix with maximum entertainment – special and unique.”

The winner of this MoneyGram Miami Dream Weekend competition and their guest will certainly get to enjoy a special and unique experience with two tickets that offer access to one of the most privileged places in town.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

They will be flown to Miami from their nearest major metro airport and transported to a quality hotel for a long weekend stay, with four nights in a double occupancy room from Thursday, May 2 to Monday, May 6.

Once on site, the lucky pair will get to spend an incredible race weekend in the luxury of the Champions Club, which race organizers say is in “one of the most beautiful locations on the circuit” and is a perfect position to watch the action.

The 3-story venue offers climate-controlled comfort on two levels and open-air viewing on the top floor. It is situated inside the track at Turn 5, providing views of the cars as they pass Hard Rock Stadium and approach the Marina.

In a bumper program of on-track action, the two F1 races will also be joined by the Porsche Carrera Cup North America and two all-female F1 Academy championship races, where you could be watching the next female F1 driver in action.

Winners will also gain access to exclusive hospitality with sumptuous food, a free-flowing open bar and entertaining visits from former F1 drivers and a team manager, who will reveal just what it takes to lead a successful F1 team in an exclusive audience Q&A.

There will also be a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with the cars and teams in their garages – and possibly grab a selfie with some of the star drivers – during the weekend with a paddock tour hosted by the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team on one of the three days.

To win this incredible MoneyGram Miami Dream Weekend prize, all you have to do is answer the question: ‘What drives your dreams?’ Head to dreams.moneygram.com and give yourself the chance to experience the ultimate Dream Weekend with MoneyGram Haas F1 team.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open 12:01 a.m. (CT) on March 22, 2024 to 11:59 p.m. (CT) on April 17, 2024 to U.S. permanent legal residents of the 50 states and D.C.; who are 21 years or older. Drawing on April 19, 2024 by 5:00 p.m. (CT). See Official Rules at https://dreams.moneygram.com