F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season
FIA F2 News

Red Bull junior Hauger joins MP Motorsport for 2023 Formula 2 season

Dennis Hauger will join MP Motorsport for his second season in FIA Formula 2 after switching from the Prema team with which he won the 2021 FIA Formula 3 title.

Megan White
By:
Red Bull junior Hauger joins MP Motorsport for 2023 Formula 2 season

The Norwegian will join the Dutch squad that ran Felipe Drugovich to this year's title and is currently joint top of the teams’ standings with ART Grand Prix.

Hauger will take part in all three days of the Abu Dhabi post-season test with MP following the final round of the 2022 season at the Yas Marina circuit.

The Red Bull junior, who currently sits 11th in the standings with two wins and four podiums, said: “I am really excited about joining MP Motorsport for another assault on the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

“MP has been the revelation of this season, consistently producing a great car for every round of the season.

“We have recognised that, and it’s wonderful news that we have been able to make the deal work.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team starting at the Abu Dhabi test, which I hope will be our jump start to a very successful 2023 season.”

Before stepping up to F3 in 2020, Hauger dominated Italian F4 and took the 2019 title with 12 wins, 16 podiums and five pole positions, while also finishing second in German F4.

He also finished fourth in British F4 in 2018, with four wins, ten podiums and two pole positions.

MP’s team principal Sander Dorsman said: “We are absolutely delighted that someone of Dennis’ calibre will be part of our Formula 2 programme in 2023.

“His 2021 Formula 3 title year is still fresh on my mind – he made no prisoners and was truly outstanding.

“With the knowledge and experience that he has gained in his F2 rookie season, I’m positive that he will translate those into consistent pace-setting form and more results like the ones he produced at Monaco and Baku this year.”

He is likely to be replaced at Prema by Ollie Bearman, who is set to move up from F3, where he finished third this year.

Although Bearman’s seat is yet to be officially confirmed, he is rumoured to be close to finalising a deal.

