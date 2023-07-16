Subscribe
Previous / Bird concedes Rome Formula E win risk was "not worth it"
Formula E / Rome ePrix II News

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Jake Dennis has hailed his victory in the second Rome E-Prix this weekend as “the perfect day” after taking back the lead in the Formula E championship. 

Stefan Mackley
By:
Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, 1st position, lifts his trophy

The Andretti Autosport driver took a lights-to-flag victory on Sunday in Rome after starting from pole, leading every lap and taking the bonus point for fastest lap. 

It means the Briton is 24 points clear of Nick Cassidy in the championship standings after the Envision Racing driver was collected by fellow Kiwi Mitch Evans early in the race which meant neither driver scored points. 

Dennis had stated on Saturday after finishing fourth that it would have been difficult to beat Evans and Cassidy on pure pace after they finished first and second but praised his team for turning things around. 

“A really good day. We didn’t expect it after yesterday’s performance where we were obviously lacking some pace, but we managed to turn it around and come home with the perfect day,” he said. 

“Obviously unfortunate that Mitch and Nick DNF’d but I felt like we still had the pace to win the race even with them there. 

“I think it was a good race as a whole and the team can be really proud of what they did overnight with the improvements, and we delivered the perfect result.” 

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Only two races remain this season at London’s ExCeL where Dennis has performed strongly in the past, taking wins during the last two seasons at the venue. 

Despite heading to the UK with strong previous form and a healthy lead in the standings, Dennis admits that he still ‘needs to bring my A-game’ in order to ensure he can win the championship. 

“It’s definitely on,” said Dennis when asked about his championship chances.  

“Obviously a commanding lead in the championship but the layout is very similar to here in terms of the corner layout, so I expect Jaguar to be strong again. 

“I still need to bring my A-game, I still need to qualify at the front and try and score as many points as possible. 

“It obviously helps with the 24-point lead but nevertheless we just need to work really hard until then and arrive with the best preparation possible.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Bird concedes Rome Formula E win risk was "not worth it"
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Rome ePrix II

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Bird concedes Rome Formula E win risk was "not worth it"

Bird concedes Rome Formula E win risk was "not worth it"

Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Bird concedes Rome Formula E win risk was "not worth it" Bird concedes Rome Formula E win risk was "not worth it"

Evans: Cassidy Rome E-Prix crash "really s**t situation"

Evans: Cassidy Rome E-Prix crash "really s**t situation"

Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Evans: Cassidy Rome E-Prix crash "really s**t situation" Evans: Cassidy Rome E-Prix crash "really s**t situation"

Jake Dennis More from
Jake Dennis
Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

Dennis feels his Formula E title challenge is "back alive"

Dennis feels his Formula E title challenge is "back alive"

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

Dennis feels his Formula E title challenge is "back alive" Dennis feels his Formula E title challenge is "back alive"

Dennis blasts Wehrlein over "ridiculous" swerving in Jakarta FE

Dennis blasts Wehrlein over "ridiculous" swerving in Jakarta FE

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Dennis blasts Wehrlein over "ridiculous" swerving in Jakarta FE Dennis blasts Wehrlein over "ridiculous" swerving in Jakarta FE

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes

Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes

IndyCar
Toronto

Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes

Colton Herta finds latest IndyCar calamity "difficult to process"

Colton Herta finds latest IndyCar calamity "difficult to process"

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

Colton Herta finds latest IndyCar calamity "difficult to process" Colton Herta finds latest IndyCar calamity "difficult to process"

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage"

Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage"

F1 Formula 1

Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage" Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage"

Palou: “Only the stickers” held my IndyCar’s front wing on at Toronto

Palou: “Only the stickers” held my IndyCar’s front wing on at Toronto

Indy IndyCar
Toronto

Palou: “Only the stickers” held my IndyCar’s front wing on at Toronto Palou: “Only the stickers” held my IndyCar’s front wing on at Toronto

Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally

Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally

WRC WRC

Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally

MotoGP’s Friday format tweak approved with immediate effect

MotoGP’s Friday format tweak approved with immediate effect

MGP MotoGP
British GP

MotoGP’s Friday format tweak approved with immediate effect MotoGP’s Friday format tweak approved with immediate effect

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe