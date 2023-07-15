Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory
Jake Dennis believes he would have been unable to beat Mitch Evans to victory in the Rome E-Prix even if he had run the correct energy-saving strategy.
The Andretti Autosport driver headed into Saturday’s race leading the championship, one point ahead of Nick Cassidy and a further 28 points clear of Evans.
Having avoided a crash for Sam Bird immediately in front which triggered a multi-car collision and lengthy red flag, Dennis resumed the race in fourth and made quick progress up the order.
After getting ahead of Evans into Turn 3 on lap 14, he took the lead from Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz a lap later at Turn 8 and led for several laps, only dropping into second behind Evans when activating his final Attack Mode.
But the stoppage and an earlier safety car meant two extra laps were added to the race distance for a total of 27 laps, one more than Dennis’ team had planned for.
It meant he eventually lost positions to Evans, Cassidy and Maserati’s Maximilian Guenther before the flag, while he only just held onto fourth from DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne and Abt Cupra’s Nico Muller.
“It was never going to look as good as it could have done with what target we had compared with everyone else, and that’s why we ended up going into the lead thinking I can win this race now with the target I had,” said Dennis, who sits five points behind Cassidy in the standings.
“And then they [the team] were like plus one lap and then my target was super low and no chance we could fight.
“We only lost P3 today, we were never going to beat Mitch and Nick if we got the lap count correct from the start, they would have obviously just beat me on pure pace.
"But Guenther I think we had the measure of, bit of a shame to throw away three points.
"The pace I was dropping back was quite severe and by the time I dropped into Vergne’s clutches I managed to save quite a lot of energy, so my targets were quite a bit higher by the time he caught me, so I was able to hold my own."
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
While Dennis believes he would not have won today’s race even if had he been driving to the correct energy saving target from the start, the Briton also does not believe he can match the Jaguar and Envision cars on pure pace in tomorrow’s second Rome E-Prix.
Asked if he could beat Evans and Cassidy in a straight fight tomorrow, Dennis said: “Honestly, no.
“Fundamental things need to change inside the car which can’t be changed due to the homologation so we will not beat Mitch and the Jaguars tomorrow if it’s a normal race.
“Anything can happen obviously, my car handles good, it’s just lacking grip compared to theirs due to a number of things.
“It’s going to be a difficult one here and in London [for the final races], those guys are going to be a different level.
“Over these next few races, we just need to try and salvage what we can and pick up decent points.”
Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up
Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3
Dennis feels his Formula E title challenge is "back alive"
Dennis feels his Formula E title challenge is "back alive" Dennis feels his Formula E title challenge is "back alive"
Dennis blasts Wehrlein over "ridiculous" swerving in Jakarta FE
Dennis blasts Wehrlein over "ridiculous" swerving in Jakarta FE Dennis blasts Wehrlein over "ridiculous" swerving in Jakarta FE
Dennis: Berlin E-Prix podium "felt like a win" after bad run of form
Dennis: Berlin E-Prix podium "felt like a win" after bad run of form Dennis: Berlin E-Prix podium "felt like a win" after bad run of form
Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes
Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes
Colton Herta finds latest IndyCar calamity "difficult to process"
Colton Herta finds latest IndyCar calamity "difficult to process" Colton Herta finds latest IndyCar calamity "difficult to process"
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Latest news
Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”
Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal” Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”
Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3
Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3 Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3
Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races
Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races
Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa
Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.