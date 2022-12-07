Tickets Subscribe
Formula E News

Formula E completes 2022-23 calendar with Portland race

The 2022-23 Formula E calendar has been completed with the addition of a round in Portland, Oregon to ensure the United States remains on next season's schedule.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Formula E completes 2022-23 calendar with Portland race

The US has hosted a Formula E round in every season barring the COVID-hit 2019-20 championship, with New York's Brooklyn Street Circuit holding all of the American races since 2016-17.

Renovations at the Red Hook Cruise Terminal meant that New York was unable to host a round for 2022-23, and Formula E considered options to double up with an IndyCar round to ensure that the US stayed on the calendar. It is understood that St. Petersburg in Florida was considered as a possible venue.

Following this week's World Motor Sport Council meeting, it has been confirmed that Portland has now come in to fill the void, and will host the 12th round of the season on 24 June. In addition, the other remaining TBD slot on 20 May will be removed to scale back to a 16-race calendar.

The cars in the pits at Seoul circuit

The cars in the pits at Seoul circuit

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

This confirms that Formula E will not return to Seoul at an alternate venue, as refurbishments to the Olympic Sports Complex meant that the championship could not return to the Korean capital.

Formula E previously raced at Miami and Long Beach before settling in New York, and the championship organisers had retaining a US race at the top of their agenda after the Brooklyn round was put on hiatus.

Portland will join Hyderabad, Sao Paulo and Cape Town as new venues in the upcoming ninth season of Formula E, which starts in Mexico on 14 January.

Read Also:

Furthermore, following the WMSC meeting, a free-practice specific licence has been confirmed for potential Formula E drivers wishing to run in free practice sessions.

The series had introduced a Formula 1-style ruling where teams must run two practice sessions with a driver who is yet to race in the championship for 2022-23.

Thus, free practice licences will be granted to drivers who do not hold an E-Licence, which works in much the same way as an F1 superlicence and has its own requirements to fulfil.

Formula E 2022-2023 Calendar

14 January 2023 - Mexico City
27-28 January 2023 - Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
11 February 2023 - Hyderabad, India
25 February 2023 - Cape Town, South Africa
25 March 2023 - Sao Paulo, Brazil
22-23 April 2023 - Berlin, Germany
6 May 2023 - Monaco
3-4 June 2023 - Jakarta, Indonesia
24 June 2023 - Portland, Oregon, US
15-16 July 2023 - Rome, Italy
29-30 July 2023 - London, UK

