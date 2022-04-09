Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / De Vries: Missing race pace resulted in "downward cycle" in Rome E-Prix Next / Rome E-Prix: Vergne edges Mortara in final practice
Formula E / Rome ePrix I News

Frijns enjoyed "fair, hard battles" for Rome E-Prix second place

Robin Frijns relished the "fair, hard battles" against Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne in the Rome E-Prix, explaining that clearing attack mode early helped achieve his Formula E podium visit.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Frijns enjoyed "fair, hard battles" for Rome E-Prix second place

Having lost the fight against Vandoorne for pole in the qualifying final duel, Frijns immediately set about putting the Mercedes driver under pressure and cleared the Belgian into Turn 4 on the seventh lap of the race - kicking off a race-long battle between the pair.

The Dutchman built enough of a lead to keep hold of first once he'd taken his initial dose of attack mode, following it up with another activation on lap 12 - and although he lost out to Vandoorne the second time around, the Envision driver employed his power boost to repass on the following lap.

Frijns conceded that when race winner Mitch Evans caught up to the pair of them, the Jaguar driver "dropped us dead" and left he and Vandoorne to continue their battle over second with Vergne - with Sam Bird and Edoardo Mortara also getting involved in the fight.

"First of all, I had a really good start and I was thinking about I have to go on Stoff in Turn 4, but he closed the door," Frijns explained.

"But since then, I was behind and tried to save a bit of energy. Obviously, when the first guy starts attack mode, the racing basically starts. I think Antonio [Felix da Costa] started using attack mode, so that was a bit of a strategy game going on.

"I think definitely the right call for us to use the two attack modes and get them done halfway through the race. I really felt strong in the car and compared to the guys around me, I felt like I had maybe a little edge on them.

"But then Mitch came and overtook us all and like basically dropped us dead and moved on.

"So then I continued with this battle we had with JEV; I think Sam was involved, Edo was involved, so that was good fun. All fair, hard battles.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21 Jake Dennis, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21 Jake Dennis, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Vergne explained that he decided to take less risk in the battle with Frijns and Vandoorne to conserve energy, having been uncertain if Evans would take the race to a 28th lap.

The two-time Formula E champion felt that he would rather take his chances and secure fourth rather than "take the gamble" that Frijns elected to go with - which eventually paid off after Evans backed off on the penultimate tour.

Read Also:

"[I would] take more risk like Robin did by accelerating and taking the gamble that there will be one less lap, but I didn't know that," Vergne reflected when asked if he could have managed a second successive visit to the podium.

"I preferred to secure the points of the fourth place rather than gambling it, and risking to lose it all."

shares
comments
De Vries: Missing race pace resulted in "downward cycle" in Rome E-Prix
Previous article

De Vries: Missing race pace resulted in "downward cycle" in Rome E-Prix
Next article

Rome E-Prix: Vergne edges Mortara in final practice

Rome E-Prix: Vergne edges Mortara in final practice
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Sims "a little bit lost" with Mahindra Formula E car Rome ePrix II
Formula E

Sims "a little bit lost" with Mahindra Formula E car

NIO 333's double Formula E points finish "a small victory" - Turvey Rome ePrix II
Formula E

NIO 333's double Formula E points finish "a small victory" - Turvey

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime
Formula E

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

Latest news

Sims "a little bit lost" with Mahindra Formula E car
Formula E Formula E

Sims "a little bit lost" with Mahindra Formula E car

NIO 333's double Formula E points finish "a small victory" - Turvey
Formula E Formula E

NIO 333's double Formula E points finish "a small victory" - Turvey

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime
Formula E Formula E

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

Nissan purchases e.dams for full control over Formula E team
Formula E Formula E

Nissan purchases e.dams for full control over Formula E team

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Prime

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Prime

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Prime

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain.

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.