Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Dennis: Nobody thought I could hold Valencia FE lead
Formula E / Valencia E-Prix II / News

Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"

By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew

Alex Lynn says the Valencia E-Prix showed how Formula E "can bite you in the arse” after a hit from Norman Nato prevented him from fighting for a maiden victory.

Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"

The Mahindra driver started second on the grid at the Spanish venue following a penalty for Porsche’s Andre Lotterer and was biding his time behind the pole-sitting BMW Andretti of Jake Dennis, saving as much as one percent energy over his rival on a track that is known to be very high on power consumption.

The 27-year-old was planning to attack rookie Dennis for the lead right at the dead end of the race, but he was nudged into the gravel trap at the exit of Turn 9 by Nato on lap 18, initially dropping to fifth before slipping further to ninth as drivers armed with attack mode slipped past him.

Lynn managed to regain some of the lost ground when he armed his own attack mode, before also passing Nissan’s Oliver Rowland and the Audi of Rene Rast to finish fourth on road, and a five-second penalty for Nato for their incident promoted him to the final spot on the podium.

This result marked his first podium finish in FE, the British driver having never finished higher than fifth in 33 race starts despite claiming pole position on his debut back in 2017 as a substitute for Jose Maria Lopez at the DS Virgin team.

Lynn admitted that he had the speed to score Mahindra’s first FE win since the 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix but felt there was always a risk of being caught up in incidents when running in a train of cars as they all ran nose-to-nail in the early part of the race.

“It’s a shame, to be honest,” Lynn told Motorsport.com. “Norman has apologised to be fair. 

“It’s just a miscalculation from him, it seems. I need to look at it, I haven’t watched it back. It’s Formula E, isn’t it. 

“You run the risk of sitting in the train and trying to be clever and one moment it can bite you in the arse. And it did. 

“But that’s part of the game that was part of our strategy because we took the risk. It’s a shame because I think we had enough energy and the car to win. But we salvaged what we could and that was third.”

Read Also:

Lynn, however, said he was not gutted to miss out on a chance to battle Dennis for victory, having finally ended his podium drought in his first full season with the Mahindra team.

Asked if he felt missed emotions in the press conference, Lynn said: “It’s actually not because I’ve never had a Formula E podium and it’s quite crazy really because I felt so close so many times, so from that side it feels super sweet. 

“But [credit] to Jake, in the end he led from the front.”

Nato dropped from second on the road to fifth after the penalty was taken into account, ahead of Rast who was forced into a massive power-saving exercise in the final few laps of the race.

The Venturi driver apologised for the incident and said it was a direct consequence of drivers running too close to each other while saving energy.

“This race was really about energy management so from the beginning, especially through the corners, we were all trying to save as much energy as possible," Nato told Motorsport.com. "Sometimes, it closes up massively and you touch the guy in front. 

“It’s not like you do it on purpose. So many drivers did the same on me as well but this time I was a bit surprised how much they slowed down in front. I was just couldn’t really avoid him. I touched him. I was not even trying to overtake. 

“That’s why I went to apologise because if I was him I would have been angry as well. But we know in Formula E this kind of thing can happen. A small mistake will cost a lot. I’m still learning.”

Alex Lynn, Mahindra Racing, 2nd position, Jake Dennis, BMW i Andretti Motorsport, 1st position, on the podium

Alex Lynn, Mahindra Racing, 2nd position, Jake Dennis, BMW i Andretti Motorsport, 1st position, on the podium

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Dennis: Nobody thought I could hold Valencia FE lead

Previous article

Dennis: Nobody thought I could hold Valencia FE lead
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Valencia E-Prix II
Drivers Alex Lynn
Teams Mahindra Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
BTCC

Shedden tops BTCC Silverstone test on Dynamics return

2
Supercars

Red Bull Holden 2020 Supercars livery unveiled

3
Super GT

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

Latest news
Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"
Formula E

Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"

47m
Dennis: Nobody thought I could hold Valencia FE lead
Video Inside
Formula E

Dennis: Nobody thought I could hold Valencia FE lead

1h
Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW
Video Inside
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW

3h
Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track

7h
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Prime
Formula E

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

9h
Latest videos
Formula E: Dennis wins in Valenica 00:48
Formula E
1h

Formula E: Dennis wins in Valenica

Formula E: Dennis on pole at Valencia for race 2 00:30
Formula E
4h

Formula E: Dennis on pole at Valencia for race 2

Jaguar Racing | Race Week VLOG | Valencia E-Prix 04:31
Formula E
8h

Jaguar Racing | Race Week VLOG | Valencia E-Prix

de Vries: Formula E not at fault for Valencia chaos 00:26
Formula E
8h

de Vries: Formula E not at fault for Valencia chaos

Formula E nail biter in Valencia 04:08
Formula E
Apr 24, 2021

Formula E nail biter in Valencia

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Buemi frustrated after first-lap collision with Lotterer Valencia ePrix I
Formula E / News

Buemi frustrated after first-lap collision with Lotterer

De Vries defends Formula E after chaotic Valencia finish Valencia ePrix I
Formula E / News

De Vries defends Formula E after chaotic Valencia finish

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

More from
Alex Lynn
Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans / Breaking news

Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours

Evans explains Lynn’s “aeroplane crash” in Diriyah Diriyah E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E / Breaking news

Evans explains Lynn’s “aeroplane crash” in Diriyah

Lynn puts Mahindra on top on Day 2 of Formula E testing Pre-Season Testing
Formula E / Breaking news

Lynn puts Mahindra on top on Day 2 of Formula E testing

More from
Mahindra Racing
Mahindra bullish for 2021 with "one of its biggest" upgrades
Formula E / Breaking news

Mahindra bullish for 2021 with "one of its biggest" upgrades

Mahindra becomes first team to commit to Formula E's Gen3 rules
Formula E / Breaking news

Mahindra becomes first team to commit to Formula E's Gen3 rules

Mahindra would be "disappointed" to finish outside top three
Formula E / Breaking news

Mahindra would be "disappointed" to finish outside top three

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
9h
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021

Latest news

Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"
Formula E Formula E / News

Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"

Dennis: Nobody thought I could hold Valencia FE lead
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E / News

Dennis: Nobody thought I could hold Valencia FE lead

Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E / Race report

Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.