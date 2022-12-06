Maserati unveils challenger for its debut Formula E campaign

The iconic Italian brand announced earlier this year that it would join the all-electric single-seater series as a powertrain supplier to the Venturi squad for the start of the Gen3 era.

Its step into Formula E ends a 60-year spell on the single seater racing sidelines for Maserati.

The Maserati MSG team will field Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Gunther for the 2023 season.

On Tuesday in Modena, Maserati unveiled its new colours for its Formula E debut, which will make its first public appearance on track in Valencia next week at the pre-season test.

“Maserati MSG Racing is pleased to unveil the livery of the Maserati Tipo Folgore Gen3 - the first fully electric racing car in the history of Maserati - that will compete in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” a statement from the team read.

“Unveiled on the streets of Modena, home of Maserati – the first Italian automotive brand to enter Formula E – the Maserati Tipo Folgore brings racing back to the people right in the heart of the city.

“Inspired by the Trident’s iconic blue hue, the Maserati Tipo Folgore Gen3 is the ultimate in electrifying high performance, efficiency and cutting-edge technology that will ‘Race Beyond’, a platform to transfer innovation from circuit to road.

Maserati MSG Racing livery Photo by: Maserati Media Center

“The first racing car to bear the Trident logo was the Tipo 26, which debuted in 1926 at the Targa Florio, finishing first place in its class with Alfieri Maserati at the wheel.

“Now, 96 years later, the Maserati Tipo Folgore, audaciously portraying the Trident, enters the electrification era, accelerating Maserati’s commitment to Folgore, the brands 100% new electric range.

“The new livery for the Maserati Tipo Folgore has been created to give a contemporary and pure look.

“The Maserati Trident is naturally prominent on the nose cone along with the Maserati Corse logo containing the Italian Tricolore sitting either side of the bulkhead.”

Nyck de Vries had been in the frame for a Maserati seat next season, but was ruled out when he secured a move to Formula 1 with AlphaTauri.

Maserati replaces Mercedes as Venturi’s powertrain supplier, after it joined its German counterparts in BMW and Audi in pulling out of the all-electric series.

Last week Jaguar and Nissan unveiled their liveries for their 2023 Formula E challengers.

Maserati MSG Racing livery Photo by: Maserati Media Center