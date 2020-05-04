Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

F3, TCR double for next ARG eSport Cup round

shares
comments
F3, TCR double for next ARG eSport Cup round
By:
May 4, 2020, 11:18 PM

Australian Racing Group will tweak the format for this week's round of its eSport Cup, with drivers to race both F3 and TCR hardware.

Until now the virtual series has moved between the two cars week-to-week, as a nod to its flagship real-world categories TCR Australia and S5000.

This week, however, it's opted for a change. Having initially planned to use the F3 car on the Phillip Island layout, a suggestion from three-time Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander has seen the TCR car added to the mix as well.

There will now be a 15-minute qualifying session and a 25-minute race in the Audi RS 3, followed by the same again in the open-wheeler.

Both races will count for full championship points. 

“This will be a real test for all of the drivers, even the guys that we are regularly seeing up the front,” Tander said.

“I’ve enjoyed the F3 races, and they will be awesome to drive around Phillip Island, but I reckon that the Audi cars have provided a more entertainment for the fans," explained Tander.

"This will offer the best of both worlds.

“Having the two different cars on the one night is a real point of difference for the ARG series and I believe it will offer some mixed results and some interesting racing.

“And Phillip Island makes the most sense for this. It’s one of our local tracks so almost everyone in our races will know this track really well. 

"As long as I don’t get taken out like I did last week, I think it will be one of the best nights of racing that we’ve seen so far!”

V8 Touring Car regular Harley Haber leads the series over Trans-Am driver Nathan Herne and TCR Australia race winner Dylan O'Keeffe. 

Round 6 of the ARG eSport Cup will kick off at 8pm AEST Thursday, with all of the action streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Related video

Next article
First celebrities locked in for Supercars race

Previous article

First celebrities locked in for Supercars race
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Supercars Eseries: Round 5

Supercars Eseries: Round 5

6 May - 6 May
Race Starts in
22 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Race
Tue 5 May
Wed 6 May
23:00
00:00

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars in dialogue with embattled backer

2
Formula 1

Lost F1 tracks: The madness of Montjuic Park

3
IndyCar

Button, Alonso, Johnson may all race third McLaren SP IndyCar

4
Supercars

Supercars facing free-to-air TV struggle – reports

5
MotoGP

Petronas rules out Rossi/Lorenzo dream combo for 2021

Latest videos

eNHPL Race Breakdown – Week 2 Watkins Glen 04:43
Esports

eNHPL Race Breakdown – Week 2 Watkins Glen

eNHPL Week 2 Race Recap – Watkins Glen 05:00
Esports

eNHPL Week 2 Race Recap – Watkins Glen

Round 3 - Ningbo International Speedpark 00:00
Esports

Round 3 - Ningbo International Speedpark

World RX Invitational - Montalegre final 04:11
Esports

World RX Invitational - Montalegre final

World RX Invitational - Montalegre Q3 R1 highlight 01:20
Esports

World RX Invitational - Montalegre Q3 R1 highlight

Latest news

F3, TCR double for next ARG eSport Cup round
eSpt

F3, TCR double for next ARG eSport Cup round

First celebrities locked in for Supercars race
eSpt

First celebrities locked in for Supercars race

Norris to make Supercars Eseries wildcard start
eSpt

Norris to make Supercars Eseries wildcard start

Supercars squad Erebus launches in-house Eseries
eSpt

Supercars squad Erebus launches in-house Eseries

Byron takes third win of Pro Invitational Series at Dover
eSpt

Byron takes third win of Pro Invitational Series at Dover

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.