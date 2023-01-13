Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Jimmy Broadbent: 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual “puts sim racing in the shop window” Next / Porsche Coanda and R8G take 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual pole positions
Esports Livefeed

Watch Qualifying Now – 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Watch qualifying for the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, the esports finale to the ever-entertaining Le Mans Virtual Series, which takes place this weekend on January 14 and 15, 2023.

The event features motorsport and esports champions from all four corners of the world, including Formula One Champion Max Verstappen, who will be racing from Monaco, Formula 2 Champion Felipe Drugovich in Brazil and Formula 3 Champion Victor Martins in France, who will join IndyCar’s Romain Grosjean and Felix Rosenqvist, plus a host of real world and esports racing stars ready to take on the world’s greatest virtual endurance race.

The storied Silverstone racing track in the UK will be the host venue for a special, live TV show covering this unique two-day event, and the studio will welcome an expert commentary team made up of FIA World Endurance Championship lead commentator Martin Haven, real world racing and esports experts Chris McCarthy and Lewis McGlade, plus highly experienced motorsport commentator Ben Constanduros.

A number of “pitlane” reporters will be based around the world to capture interviews and live action including Hayley Edmonds in Paris and current WEC competitor, 2020 Le Mans Virtual driver and FIA F2 and F3 commentator Alex Brundle in the UK.

The 180 competitors – representing 41 different nationalities – piloting the 45 cars (4 drivers in each car in rotation over the 24 hours) will be located on 164 different simulators across the world, and the digital interest from a wide variety of international broadcasters fully reflects the spread of drivers and teams.

Jimmy Broadbent: 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual “puts sim racing in the shop window”
Jimmy Broadbent: 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual “puts sim racing in the shop window”
Porsche Coanda and R8G take 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual pole positions

Porsche Coanda and R8G take 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual pole positions

