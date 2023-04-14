Subscribe
IMSA Long Beach: Taylor leads Acura 1-2 opening practice

Ricky Taylor set the fastest time for Acura in the opening free practice session for this weekend’s Long Beach round of the IMSA SportsCar Series.

Charles Bradley
By:
Towards the end of the shortened 55-minute session around the fabled city street track located south of Los Angeles, Taylor produced a laptime of 1m11.942s in the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Acura ARX-06, eight tenths of a second clear of the sister Meyer Shank Racing car of Tom Blomqvist.

Matt Campbell set the early pace in the #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963, setting a trio of fastest times as he worked down to 1m14.241s, and was on a faster lap when he pitted. Filipe Albuquerque had been P2 in the WTR Acura with 1m14.555s, but then leapfrogged Campbell to the head of the times with 1m13.024s, over a second clear of the pack.

Taylor then took over from Albuquerque to unleash a 1m11.942s at the end of the session, well ahead of Blomqvist’s 1m12.800s.

Mathieu Jaminet was best of the rest in the #6 Porsche on 1m13.550s, 1.6s off the pace but a tenth clear of Campbell’s 1m13.660s.

Augusto Farfus was fastest of the BMW M Hybrid V8s, with Pipo Derani (Action Express) the quickest Cadillac V-Series.R driver. The #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Caddy and #25 BMW didn’t set representative times and were over 3s off the pace.

Aston Martin sets GTD pace

With no LMP2 or P3 cars in action, GTD is the sole secondary class at Long Beach. Alex Riberas set the fastest time in the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin at 1m19.303s, 0.071s clear of Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F.

Alec Udell was third quickest in the Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3-R – the fastest of the non-GTD Pro entries – on 1m19.996s, ahead of the Corvette of Antonio Garcia.

The second session takes place at 12:45 local time, ahead of qualifying at 17:10.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
GTP Acura ARX-06 1'11.942
2 60 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
GTP Acura ARX-06 1'12.800 0.858
3 6 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Mathieu Jaminet
GTP Porsche 963 1'13.550 1.608
4 7 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
GTP Porsche 963 1'13.660 1.718
5 24 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 1'13.667 1.725
6 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 1'13.788 1.846
7 1 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 1'15.150 3.208
8 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 1'15.884 3.942
9 23 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'19.303 7.361
10 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 1'19.374 7.432
11 92 United States Alec Udell
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'19.488 7.546
12 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 1'19.660 7.718
13 78 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 1'19.689 7.747
14 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'19.697 7.755
15 77 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'19.748 7.806
16 93 United States Ashton Harrison
Germany Mario Farnbacher
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'19.754 7.812
17 80 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'19.807 7.865
18 9 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'19.865 7.923
19 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 1'19.897 7.955
20 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'19.972 8.030
21 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'19.979 8.037
22 79 Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 1'19.984 8.042
23 32 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 1'20.028 8.086
24 70 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1'20.055 8.113
25 97 United States Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'20.077 8.135
26 66 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'20.181 8.239
27 91 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'20.220 8.278
28 96 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'20.354 8.412
