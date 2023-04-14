IMSA Long Beach: Taylor leads Acura 1-2 opening practice
Ricky Taylor set the fastest time for Acura in the opening free practice session for this weekend’s Long Beach round of the IMSA SportsCar Series.
Towards the end of the shortened 55-minute session around the fabled city street track located south of Los Angeles, Taylor produced a laptime of 1m11.942s in the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Acura ARX-06, eight tenths of a second clear of the sister Meyer Shank Racing car of Tom Blomqvist.
Matt Campbell set the early pace in the #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963, setting a trio of fastest times as he worked down to 1m14.241s, and was on a faster lap when he pitted. Filipe Albuquerque had been P2 in the WTR Acura with 1m14.555s, but then leapfrogged Campbell to the head of the times with 1m13.024s, over a second clear of the pack.
Taylor then took over from Albuquerque to unleash a 1m11.942s at the end of the session, well ahead of Blomqvist’s 1m12.800s.
Mathieu Jaminet was best of the rest in the #6 Porsche on 1m13.550s, 1.6s off the pace but a tenth clear of Campbell’s 1m13.660s.
Augusto Farfus was fastest of the BMW M Hybrid V8s, with Pipo Derani (Action Express) the quickest Cadillac V-Series.R driver. The #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Caddy and #25 BMW didn’t set representative times and were over 3s off the pace.
Aston Martin sets GTD pace
With no LMP2 or P3 cars in action, GTD is the sole secondary class at Long Beach. Alex Riberas set the fastest time in the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin at 1m19.303s, 0.071s clear of Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F.
Alec Udell was third quickest in the Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3-R – the fastest of the non-GTD Pro entries – on 1m19.996s, ahead of the Corvette of Antonio Garcia.
The second session takes place at 12:45 local time, ahead of qualifying at 17:10.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|10
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|1'11.942
|2
|60
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|1'12.800
|0.858
|3
|6
|
Nick Tandy
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|1'13.550
|1.608
|4
|7
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|1'13.660
|1.718
|5
|24
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|1'13.667
|1.725
|6
|31
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|1'13.788
|1.846
|7
|1
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|1'15.150
|3.208
|8
|25
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|1'15.884
|3.942
|9
|23
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'19.303
|7.361
|10
|14
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'19.374
|7.432
|11
|92
|
Alec Udell
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'19.488
|7.546
|12
|3
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|1'19.660
|7.718
|13
|78
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'19.689
|7.747
|14
|1
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'19.697
|7.755
|15
|77
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'19.748
|7.806
|16
|93
|
Ashton Harrison
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'19.754
|7.812
|17
|80
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'19.807
|7.865
|18
|9
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'19.865
|7.923
|19
|57
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'19.897
|7.955
|20
|27
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'19.972
|8.030
|21
|12
|
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'19.979
|8.037
|22
|79
|
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'19.984
|8.042
|23
|32
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'20.028
|8.086
|24
|70
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1'20.055
|8.113
|25
|97
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'20.077
|8.135
|26
|66
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'20.181
|8.239
|27
|91
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'20.220
|8.278
|28
|96
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'20.354
|8.412
Latest news
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
