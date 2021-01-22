Top events
IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Roar: Conway edges Montoya for top spot in second session

shares
comments
IMSA Roar: Conway edges Montoya for top spot in second session
By:

Mike Conway’s Action Express Racing Whelen Engineering Cadillac stole fastest time from Juan Pablo Montoya’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura by just 0.006sec in the second Roar Before the 24 session.

Conway’s Cadillac DPi-V.R lapped the course in 1min36.225sec, setting fastest first sector, while Montoya’s best effort in the #60 Acura ARX-05 saw him claim fastest time in the third sector.

Scott Dixon was Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing’s fastest driver, just over a quarter second behind AXR’s similar car, while fellow IndyCar ace Alexander Rossi was fastest of Wayne Taylor Racing’s Acura drivers and took fourth fastest.

JDC Miller Motorsports’ Loic Duval was less than 0.6sec slower than fastest time and lapped faster than the Mazda of Harry Tincknell.

Jimmie Johnson impressed with a 1min37.061sec in the #48 AXR car, just 0.836sec behind teammate Conway.

Read Also:

In LMP2, Giedo van der Garde put Racing Team Nederland on top with a 1min37.991sec lap, just a hair quicker than Mikkel Jensen’s best effort in the PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports entry. Matthieu Vaxiviere was almost half a second down in the Tower Motorsports by Starkworks car.

Moritz Kranz kept the Muelhner Motorsports Duqueine on top of the LMP3 category, with former P1 ace Joao Barbosa second in the Sean Creech Motorsports Ligier in second, half a second up on Oliver Askew’s Riley Motorsports entry.

Tommy Milner drove the #4 Corvette C8.R to the top of the GT Le Mans times, just 0.045sec ahead of Augusto Farfus in the fastest of the BMW M8s. The pair were only half a second behind Kranz’s top LMP3 time and ahead of all the other of the slowest category of prototypes.

Scuderia Corsa’s Ferrari 488, driven by Marcos Gomes, topped GT Daytona with a 1min46.731sec lap. Philip Ellis was second in Winward Racing’s Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 and Mikael Grenier third in Sun Energy1 similar car.

Albert Costa’s Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini was fourth.

Saturday's action begins at 10.30am local (Eastern) time.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Interval
1 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Chase Elliott
DPi Cadillac DPi 27 1'36.225
2 60 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States A.J. Allmendinger
DPi Acura DPi 22 1'36.231 0.006
3 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Sweden Marcus Ericsson
DPi Cadillac DPi 31 1'36.502 0.271
4 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
Brazil Helio Castroneves
DPi Acura DPi 28 1'36.662 0.160
5 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 24 1'36.788 0.126
6 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito
DPi Mazda DPi 25 1'37.038 0.250
7 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud
Germany Mike Rockenfeller
DPi Cadillac DPi 28 1'37.061 0.023
8 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
France Charles Milesi
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 24 1'37.991 0.930
9 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
France Nicolas Lapierre
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 28 1'38.055 0.064
10 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
France Timothé Buret
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 28 1'38.473 0.418
11 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
France Paul-Loup Chatin
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 31 1'39.009 0.536
12 11 Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
Thomas Merrill
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 26 1'39.225 0.216
13 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
LMP2 Dallara LMP2 31 1'39.527 0.302
14 81 United States Rob Hodes
Canada Garett Grist
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 22 1'40.071 0.544
15 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Poland Robert Kubica
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 30 1'40.350 0.279
16 82 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
Germany Fabian Schiller
Germany Christopher Mies
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 26 1'40.996 0.646
17 51 United States Cody Ware
Turkey Salih Yoluc
United States Austin Dillon
France Mathieu Jaminet
LMP2 Ligier LMP2 27 1'41.374 0.378
18 6 Moritz Kranz
Hoerr Laurents
LMP3 Duqueine M30-D08 26 1'43.500 2.126
19 4 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Tommy Milner
GTLM Corvette C8.R 27 1'44.062 0.562
20 24 Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 20 1'44.107 0.045
21 33 Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Yann Clairay
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 23 1'44.223 0.116
22 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
France Jules Gounon
Italy Davide Rigon
GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 30 1'44.434 0.211
23 3 United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
Spain Antonio Garcia
GTLM Corvette C8.R 30 1'44.449 0.015
24 25 Austria Philipp Eng
Germany Timo Glock
United States Connor de Phillippi
Canada Bruno Spengler
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 19 1'44.460 0.011
25 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Spencer Pigot
Australia Scott Andrews
United States Oliver Askew
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 27 1'44.715 0.255
26 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Kevin Estre
Austria Richard Lietz
Italy Gianmaria Bruni
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 26 1'44.813 0.098
27 91 Cox Jim
Murry Dylan
United States Austin McCusker
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 27 1'45.116 0.303
28 7 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Ryan Norman
Colombia Gabby Chaves
Charles Finelli
LMP3 Duqueine M30-D08 22 1'45.507 0.391
29 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun
United States Matt McMurry
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 29 1'46.208 0.701
30 38 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Canada Cameron Cassels
LLarena Mateo
Ori Ayrton
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 27 1'46.377 0.169
31 63 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
United States Bret Curtis
Australia Ryan Briscoe
Brazil Marcos Gomes
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 28 1'46.731 0.354
32 57 United States Russell Ward
United Kingdom Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Germany Maro Engel
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 10 1'46.897 0.166
33 75 Australia Kenny Habul
Italy Raffaele Marciello
Canada Mikael Grenier
Germany Luca Stolz
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 29 1'46.919 0.022
34 19 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
Spain Albert Costa
Germany Tim Zimmermann
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 29 1'46.973 0.054
35 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern
Australia Matt Campbell
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 22 1'46.976 0.003
36 21 Mann Simon
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Matteo Cressoni
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 30 1'47.007 0.031
37 111 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Netherlands Steijn Schothorst
Italy Marco Mapelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 23 1'47.080 0.073
38 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen
Austria Klaus Bachler
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 27 1'47.094 0.014
39 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Italy Andrea Caldarelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 25 1'47.232 0.138
40 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read
United States Colton Herta
GTD BMW M6 GT3 23 1'47.249 0.017
41 12 United States Robert Megennis
United States Zach Veach
United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 24 1'47.380 0.131
42 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Kyle Kirkwood
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 25 1'47.386 0.006
43 28 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Billy Johnson
Maxi Buhk
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 23 1'47.446 0.060
44 88 United States Rob Ferriol
New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 30 1'47.839 0.393
45 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Germany Mario Farnbacher
GTD Acura NSX GT3 20 1'48.070 0.231
46 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 29 1'48.587 0.517
47 64 United States Ted Giovanis
Owen Trinkler
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 24 1'48.676 0.089
48 97 United States Maxwell Root
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United States Ben Keating
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 27 1'48.818 0.142
49 42 Alan Metni
United States Andrew Davis
United States J.R. Hildebrand
United States Don Yount
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 31 1'50.313 1.495
View full results

