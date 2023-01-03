Legge, Monk join Gradient for full 2023 IMSA campaign

The pair will race the GTD class aboard the JG Wentworth-backed Acura NSX GT3 Evo22, as Austin, TX.-based Gradient embarks on its first full season of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition.

Legge and Monk will be joined at Daytona by HPD factory ace Mario Farnbacher, and long-time Gradient driver, Marc Miller.

Said Monk: “My plans for 2023 were rather uncertain, which makes this feel like even more of a whirlwind. I randomly reached out to Katherine to discuss something unrelated - ideas started floating around and things began falling into place. JG Wentworth's continued support, combined with Gradient's commitment to furthering my development, has allowed me to reach my goal of IMSA WeatherTech competition, where I will proudly drive the HPD Acura NSX GT3 Evo22…

“The goal is to build my comfort level both with the car and multi-class traffic during the Roar. The pace will follow and I believe working with Katherine, Marc, Mario, and the folks at Gradient will ease the early butterflies. Heading into the Rolex 24, I understand what my responsibilities are and I am prepared to do whatever the team needs of me. I'm excited to begin this next chapter and grateful that Katherine and I will be contesting the full season.”

Katherine Legge, Gradient Racing Photo by: Gradient Racing

Legge declared: “I’m so excited to be back in the Acura family, my transition to GT racing came in the Acura NSX GT3 and I have some of my fondest memories from those years. I was involved in the platform’s development and I’m proud of what we achieved with HPD, especially giving the car its first global win at Detroit in 2017.

“I’m really looking forward to jumping back in the car at Daytona in the most competitive field ever. Sheena is one of the most promising young talents coming into IMSA and with Mario Farnbacher and Marc Miller we have a lot of experience and fight to win. I couldn’t be more enthusiastic to get this season started.”

Gradient’s team principal, Andris Laivins, added: “Sheena has been steadily making a name for herself in IMSA, and we are very proud to join her as she steps up to GTD with JG Wentworth. I hope we can reward their commitment to Sheena on the biggest stage in sportscar racing. Katherine and Mario have years of experience in the NSX at the factory level, and Marc has been developing this car at Gradient since Day 1, so our lineup at Daytona is really something special. The team's energy is high, we have an incredible pit crew, and the momentum that comes from our big win at Petit Le Mans last October. I can't wait to get this season started.”

Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3 Photo by: Gradient Racing

John Whiteman, commercial manager for Honda Performance Development and Acura Motorsports, said he was gratified that Gradient Racing, which won the GTD class at Petit Le Mans, had turned full-time for 2023.

“We’re very pleased that Gradient Racing has put together a strong full-season GTD program for the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Katherine Legge, of course, has had a long affiliation with HPD; was part of our original Acura NSX GT3 driver lineup from 2017-19; and has scored multiple GTD victories and podiums for us. Sheena Monk has been extremely impressive in Michelin Pilot Challenge competition, and it is exciting to see her move up to the WeatherTech series and become part of the HPD/Acura Motorsports family.

“Finally, having former series champion Mario Farnbacher aboard the Gradient Racing Acura for the Rolex 24 at Daytona adds race winning depth to this effort."

Sheena Monk, Gradient Racing Photo by: Gradient Racing