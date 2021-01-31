Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Whelen Cadillac knocked out of R24 contention by gearbox failure

shares
comments
Whelen Cadillac knocked out of R24 contention by gearbox failure
By:

The pole-winning Whelen Engineering Action Express Racing Cadillac has been knocked out of contention from the Rolex 24 at Daytona lead fight after suffering a failure in its gearbox.

Former F1 driver Felipe Nasr was at the wheel when the #31 Cadillac DPi-V.R suddenly slowed on the banking at NASCAR Turn 1, having led the early stages of the race and running consistently inside the top five places throughout.

The car first hit trouble with a poor opening stint from NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott on Saturday evening, and as it fought back to regain its spot on the lead lap, an exhaust manifold issue made its engine sound flat.

But it was a gearbox issue on Sunday morning that sent it to the garage, damaging its hopes of a top-five finish for a car that AXR will run in the whole championship with Nasr and Pipo Derani.

“There were two different things, I don’t think they were connected,” said Nasr. “We had an exhaust issue, that’s why the engine was sounding a little weird. We kept going, the car had pace, and the unfortunately when I was leaving Turn 6, on the transition to the banking, I lost drive changing gear from third to fourth. I could hear a pretty loud bang form the gearbox, so that was fourth gear done.

“I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for everyone. We did such good work all weekend, and last weekend with starting on pole, we’re going to have to come back with better luck next time.

“It’s the hardest race we come to, that’s why it’s the biggest race of the year. It caught us off guard this time.”

Read Also:

AXR’s mechanics are working hard to fix the problem, as it had a 50-lap buffer on the JDC-Miller Motorsports #5 Cadillac that had previously struck problems, and will attempt to salvage sixth position in class.

“The team will do everything to get us back out there,” said Nasr. “I’ll drive it, I love it, but it is what it is. We had such a good team – teammates, staff members, sponsors, everybody. The season is long, but it was not our turn this time.”

Van der Zande on R24: “There’s some crazy stuff going on”

Previous article

Van der Zande on R24: “There’s some crazy stuff going on”
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

IRL: Indy Aurora V8 engine debuts
IndyCar IndyCar / News

IRL: Indy Aurora V8 engine debuts

Rolex 24, H18: WTR Acura leads with six hours to go
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, H18: WTR Acura leads with six hours to go

Kubica aiming for longterm LMP2 future, will not race DTM
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Kubica aiming for longterm LMP2 future, will not race DTM

Chase Elliott beats himself up over “terrible” first Rolex 24 stint
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Chase Elliott beats himself up over “terrible” first Rolex 24 stint

2010 Grand-Am Road Racing schedule
Grand-Am Grand-Am / News

2010 Grand-Am Road Racing schedule

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory

San Antonio: Chuck Aronson preview
Drag Drag / News

San Antonio: Chuck Aronson preview

Al-Attiyah not interested in Dakar return if rules don’t change
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Al-Attiyah not interested in Dakar return if rules don’t change

Latest news

Whelen Cadillac knocked out of R24 contention by gearbox failure
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Whelen Cadillac knocked out of R24 contention by gearbox failure

Van der Zande on R24: “There’s some crazy stuff going on”
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Van der Zande on R24: “There’s some crazy stuff going on”

Rolex 24, H18: WTR Acura leads with six hours to go
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, H18: WTR Acura leads with six hours to go

Rolex 24, H15: Chip Ganassi Cadillac back in front
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, H15: Chip Ganassi Cadillac back in front

Trending

1
IMSA

Van der Zande on R24: “There’s some crazy stuff going on”

45min
2
IMSA

CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun

3
Grand-Am

2010 Grand-Am Road Racing schedule

4
Drag

San Antonio: Chuck Aronson preview

Latest news

Whelen Cadillac knocked out of R24 contention by gearbox failure

Whelen Cadillac knocked out of R24 contention by gearbox failure

IMSA
8m
Van der Zande on R24: “There’s some crazy stuff going on”

Van der Zande on R24: “There’s some crazy stuff going on”

IMSA
45m
Rolex 24, H18: WTR Acura leads with six hours to go

Rolex 24, H18: WTR Acura leads with six hours to go

IMSA
1h
Rolex 24, H15: Chip Ganassi Cadillac back in front

Rolex 24, H15: Chip Ganassi Cadillac back in front

IMSA
4h
Rolex 24, H12: WTR Acura holds narrow lead at halfway

Rolex 24, H12: WTR Acura holds narrow lead at halfway

IMSA
7h

Latest videos

Rolex 24 at Daytona goes green, gets messy early 01:24
IMSA
17h

Rolex 24 at Daytona goes green, gets messy early

Johnson welcomes back Knaus in Rolex 24 effort 00:35
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

Johnson welcomes back Knaus in Rolex 24 effort

‘New ballgame’ for Chase Elliott in IMSA debut 01:13
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

‘New ballgame’ for Chase Elliott in IMSA debut

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Jaguar wins! 02:59
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Jaguar wins!

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Twilight action and Derek Bell's crash 03:55
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Twilight action and Derek Bell's crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.