Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hulkenberg rules out IndyCar switch for "personal reasons" Next / Andretti says control, not money, killed Alfa Romeo F1 buy-in
IndyCar News

DeFrancesco confirmed in fourth Andretti Autosport entry

By:

Devlin DeFrancesco will race the #29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda in 2022, it was confirmed today.

The Italian-Canadian driver, who scored nine top-five finishes in this year’s Indy Lights championship and finished sixth in the championship, performed impressively in his first two IndyCar tests with the Andretti Autosport team, at Sebring Raceway short course and Barber Motorsports Park. He will race the #29 car alongside AA teammates Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi and Romain Grosjean in all 17 races in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to keep Devlin in the Andretti Autosport family as he makes his final jump up the Road to Indy ladder into IndyCar,” said Michael Andretti, CEO and chairman of Andretti Autosport. “Devlin has been a great addition to our Indy Lights program and has showed a lot of growth and strength at the recent test days.

“I think he’ll continue to grow with IndyCar and I’m really glad that we could again partner with George [Steinbrenner IV] and the Steinbrenner Racing team for the #29.”

Steinbrenner himself added: “Two years ago, we started a journey with Devlin with the intent to one day take him all the way to the NTT IndyCar Series and I’m thrilled that day has come. From Indy Pro 2000 to Indy Lights and now to INDYCAR, he really impressed with his two initial days in an Indy car and we’re excited to see him in action in 2022.”

DeFrancesco, who finished second in his Indy Pro 2000 season in 2020, stated: “I am incredibly grateful to Michael and George or the belief they have shown in me over the past two seasons moving up the Road to Indy ladder. To now take that final step into INDYCAR with two of the world’s biggest names in sports – Andretti and Steinbrenner – is an incredible opportunity that I can’t wait to take full advantage of.

“I have three very experienced teammates to learn from and that is what makes this opportunity even more exciting. To get to race in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport and to contest the Indianapolis 500 is a dream come true and I’m so looking forward to getting started.”

The 21-year-old’s debut IndyCar season will be supported by PowerTap Hydrogen, Kimoa (the fashion brand founded by Fernando Alonso), simulator manufacturer AIS, Simply Mac, Jones Soda Co, software and services company Fyllo, and Sol Yoga.

DeFrancesco was born 15 weeks too early and spent the first four months of his life in an incubator in a hospital in Toronto, and admits he owes his family “everything”. He said: “I got started when Dad had go-karts under the Christmas tree for my brother Lachlan and I years ago. Once I started racing it was all I ever wanted to do. To now get the chance to graduate to IndyCar is a true childhood dream coming true.

“Canada has had some incredible drivers in this championship over the years and that gives me added incentive to follow in their footsteps. The Honda Indy at Toronto next year is going to be one race that my entire family is really looking forward to.”

He also said that he expected to be soaking up the knowledge of teammates Herta, Rossi and Grosjean.

“That is going to be awesome and will give me some great benchmarks to work towards,” he said. “That is going to be a huge advantage compared to somebody stepping into IndyCar with a small team.

“Colton is already a great friend and was very helpful for me in Indy Lights this year. He told me a lot of what to expect before I first drove the IndyCar and he was exactly right. For me, it's the team, the teammates – the entire environment is an incredible opportunity for me.”

 

shares
comments

Related video

Hulkenberg rules out IndyCar switch for "personal reasons"
Previous article

Hulkenberg rules out IndyCar switch for "personal reasons"
Next article

Andretti says control, not money, killed Alfa Romeo F1 buy-in

Andretti says control, not money, killed Alfa Romeo F1 buy-in
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
WeatherTech enter second, all-star GTLM Porsche for Petit Road Atlanta
IMSA

WeatherTech enter second, all-star GTLM Porsche for Petit

Andretti disappointed his IndyCar rivals ignore Indy Lights
Indy Lights

Andretti disappointed his IndyCar rivals ignore Indy Lights

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Devlin DeFrancesco More from
Devlin DeFrancesco
Andretti impressed at first IndyCar runs by Kirkwood, DeFrancesco
Video Inside
IndyCar

Andretti impressed at first IndyCar runs by Kirkwood, DeFrancesco

Trident keeps Piquet for FIA F3 campaign
FIA F3

Trident keeps Piquet for FIA F3 campaign

Barrichello to race JDC-Miller Cadillac in Rolex 24
IMSA

Barrichello to race JDC-Miller Cadillac in Rolex 24

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Andretti hopes Kirkwood can return to “the family” one day
Video Inside
IndyCar

Andretti hopes Kirkwood can return to “the family” one day

Andretti says control, not money, killed Alfa Romeo F1 buy-in
Video Inside
Formula 1

Andretti says control, not money, killed Alfa Romeo F1 buy-in

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime
IndyCar

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Latest news

Andretti disappointed his IndyCar rivals ignore Indy Lights
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Andretti disappointed his IndyCar rivals ignore Indy Lights

Andretti hopes Kirkwood can return to “the family” one day
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Andretti hopes Kirkwood can return to “the family” one day

Andretti says control, not money, killed Alfa Romeo F1 buy-in
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti says control, not money, killed Alfa Romeo F1 buy-in

DeFrancesco confirmed in fourth Andretti Autosport entry
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

DeFrancesco confirmed in fourth Andretti Autosport entry

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.