Indy GP IndyCar: Power beats Harvey, takes 58th pole

Power turned a 1min10.178sec, an average speed of 125.116mph, to nudge down Harvey’s Meyer Shank car by 0.1874sec which wasn’t quite fast enough on its second run in Firestone Fast Six to hold on to top spot.

It was at this same venue last May that Harvey and MSR scored their first and so far only podium finish.

This was Power's fourth pole for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis, an event he has won three times.

Colton Herta’s Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda entry was best of Michael Andretti’s cars, beating Graham Rahal’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda by 0.065sec.

Indy Lights champion Oliver Askew was outstanding for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet in his first road course qualifying session in the series. He topped Group 2, but took a little too much life out of his tires to truly shine in Firestone Fast 6.

Nonetheless, he will start ahead of defending champion Josef Newgarden who only scraped through the first two rounds of qualifying, and then blew his one attempt at a flyer in the final segment of qualifying, pulling into the pits after abandoning the lap.

In Q2, Scott Dixon missed out on advancing to the Firestone Fast Six by just 0.057sec and will start from seventh, two places ahead of his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammate Felix Rosenqvist, who took pole here last year.

The pair will be separated by Conor Daly who made an excellent impression in Ed Carpenter Racing’s U.S. Air Force car, and the same was true of Max Chilton in the sole Carlin entry, who outpaced Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

In Q1 Group 1, Patricio O’Ward was just 0.2sec slower than his Arrow McLaren SP teammate Askew who topped the group, but that was enough to leave him in seventh, preventing him from reaching Round 2.

However, O’Ward still outpaced the two Dale Coyne Racing cars of Santino Ferrucci and rookie Alex Palou, two Andretti Autosport cars, and the Rahal Letterman Lanigan entry of Takuma Sato.

A bigger shock was in store in Q1 Group 2, when three-time GP of Indy winner Simon Pagenaud missed the cut, finishing 10th out of 13th. That means the Team Penske driver will roll off from 20th tomorrow.

Meanwhile, series sophomore Marcus Ericsson, who put his Ganassi car third fastest this morning, fell just 0.03sec short of making it into the Top 12. Given their pace this morning, there was also some disappointment that Spencer Pigot of RLL with Citrone/Buhl Autosport and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay failed to advance from Q1.